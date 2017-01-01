Get the newsLog In or Subscribe to skip
The Woodward Dream Cruise
Dare to dream: Car enthusiasts take in Woodward
Woodward Dream Cruise EventsWoodward Dream Cruise EventsWhat's happening when at the Woodward Dream Cruise.
- Dream Cruise
- 1 day, 8 hours ago
Rubin: The dream cars of the Dream CruisersRubin: The dream cars of the Dream CruisersEven the owners of enviable cars have something they wish they were driving instead
- Dream Cruise
- 22 hours, 42 minutes ago
Kia Stinger hopes to create buzz at Dream CruiseKia Stinger hopes to create buzz at Woodward Dream CruiseKia to display new 2018 Stinger fastback along Woodward, exhibit a first at cruise for Korean automaker
- Dream Cruise
- 7 hours, 59 minutes ago
One grandson’s quest to restore a 1967 police carOne grandson’s quest to restore a 1967 police carDenis Woltemate tracked down a 1967 Plymouth Fury, the same kind his grandfather drove as a Detroit mounted officer
- Dream Cruise
- 11 hours, 10 minutes ago
Cars, memorabilia nab the spotlight in walkoutCars, memorabilia nab the spotlight in walkout2,400-square-foot basement in Oxford lets them showcase model vehicles
- Homestyle
- 23 hours, 11 minutes ago
EV drivers cruise in silence, just for ‘the joy’EV drivers cruise in silence, just for ‘the joy’Vehicle owners line up for sixth Silent Cruise along Woodward
- Dream Cruise
- 1 day, 8 hours ago
Dream Cruise spurs copycats around countryDream Cruise spurs copycats around countryEvents around country find inspiration on Woodward Avenue
- Dream Cruise
- 1 day, 11 hours ago
Dream Cruise panel: Millennials must drive us to futureDream Cruise panel: Millennials must drive us to futureSelf-driving cars and electrification discussed on eve of Woodward Dream Cruise
- Dream Cruise
- 1 day, 10 hours ago
Chief Craig leads Viper parade into PontiacChief Craig leads Viper parade into PontiacCelebrating its 25th – and last birthday – the Dodge Viper got a police escort up Woodward Avenue Saturday
- Dream Cruise
- 6 days, 4 hours ago
Pro drivers show Dodge muscle at M1 Thrill RidesPro drivers show Dodge muscle at M1 Thrill RidesThrill seekers waited up to four hours to take a spin around M1 in a Dodge muscle car driven by experienced pro drivers.
- Dream Cruise
- 5 days, 22 hours ago
Payne: Dodge Viper saves best for lastPayne: Dodge Viper saves best for lastAt 2017 Dream Cruise, Dodge’s Viper goes out in style.
- Henry Payne
- 1 day, 4 hours ago
Corvette dragster crowned 'King of Woodward' after Roadkill washoutCorvette dragster crowned ‘King of Woodward’Gary Box of Cleveland, Ohio won $10,000 grand prize after his Corvette did the 1/8 mile in 5.7 seconds
- Oakland County
- 4 days, 23 hours ago
Dodge releases horsepower Saturday at Roadkill NightsDodge releases horsepower Saturday at Roadkill NightsPopular drag-racing and muscle-car event ahead of Dream Cruise drew more than 30,000 last year
- Dream Cruise
- 1 week ago
Temporary traffic control order coming for Dream CruiseTemporary traffic control order coming for Dream CruiseCommercial vehicles, vehicles with trailers and those weighing more than 10,000 pounds are prohibited
- Oakland County
- 2 weeks ago
Full Woodward Dream Cruise coverageFull Woodward Dream Cruise coverageClassic cars roll down Woodward Saturday, August 19, for popular annual event
- Dream Cruise
- 4 hours, 9 minutes ago
Zero-60 seconds ViperZero-60 seconds ViperHenry Payne talks about the end of the Dodge Viper.
- Business
- 1 day, 22 hours ago
Roadkill Nights brings drag racing to Woodward Ave.Roadkill Nights brings drag racing to Woodward Ave.After a full day of drag racing down Woodward Avenue four cars have qualified for the finals and a shot at $10,000.
- Dream Cruise
- 6 days ago
Roadkill Nights preview: Burning rubber in PontiacRoadkill Nights preview: Burning rubber in PontiacTim Kuniskis, FCA North America executive, talks about Saturday's Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge event at the M1 Concourse in Pontiac.
- Dream Cruise
- 1 week ago
Pre-Dream Cruise Corvettes event leaves M1 ConcoursePre-Dream Cruise Corvettes event leaves M1 Concourse‘Corvettes on Woodward’ won’t be at Pontiac auto playground but will still includes tours, help for Oakland food pantry
- Dream Cruise
- 3 weeks, 2 days ago
Check out this three-wheeled 'Franken-Ford'Check out this three-wheeled ‘Franken-Ford’Darrel Zimmerman of Detroit took this 2006 Ford Focus and chopped off the back end to make a three-wheeled monster that turns heads whenever and wherever it roams.
- Dream Cruise
- 3 weeks, 3 days ago
Ford sponsoring 2017 Woodward Dream CruiseFord sponsoring 2017 Woodward Dream CruiseFord Motor Co. announced Wednesday morning it would take over sponsorship for the annual event
- Dream Cruise
- 1 month, 1 week ago
Dream Cruise won’t have Fiat Chrysler’s regular displayDream Cruise won’t have Fiat Chrysler’s regular displayConstruction work ousts FCA from its usual spot on Woodward; Roadkill Nights will happen a weekend earlier
- Dream Cruise
- 1 month, 3 weeks ago
Chevrolet drops Woodward Dream Cruise sponsorshipChevrolet drops Woodward Dream Cruise sponsorshipDream Cruise officials say new presenting sponsor to be named soon for annual August event
- GM
- 2 months, 1 week ago
Views from the Woodward Dream CruiseViews from the Woodward Dream CruisePhotos from the Dream Cruise from our photographers and reporters.
- Dream Cruise
- 2 months, 1 week ago
Sights and sounds from the 2016 Woodward Dream CruiseSights and sounds from the 2016 Woodward Dream CruiseHighlights from Detroit News videographers' views of the Cruise.
- Dream Cruise
- 2 months, 1 week ago
Miked Up at RoadKill Nights in PontiacMiked Up at RoadKill Nights in PontiacDetroit News reporters Mike Martinez and Mike Wayland visit RoadKill Nights in Pontiac and talk with Tim Kuniskis, head of Dodge, and Richard Rawlings, host of Fast N' Loud on the Discovery Channel.
- Dream Cruise
- 2 months, 1 week ago
Cruise choices: convertible or coupe?Cruise choices: convertible or coupe?Cruise choices: convertible or coupe?
- Dream Cruise
- 11 months, 3 weeks ago
Payne: Cruise convertible or coupe?Payne: Cruise convertible or coupe?Both have their advantages
- Henry Payne
- 11 months, 3 weeks ago
Roadkill Nights revs up; 30k attendees in PontiacRoadkill Nights revs up; 30k attendees in PontiacThousands attend car show, thrill rides and street drag-racing
- Dream Cruise
- 12 months ago
Spectators: Dream Cruise Top 10Spectators: Dream Cruise Top 10Among the thousands of cars are even more spectators - young and old they flock to the Cruise each year
- Business
- 12 months ago