Your browser does not support the viewing of this content.

Trump Unity Bridge to visit Woodward Dream Cruise on Saturday

Dream Cruisers can expect a sunny and dry Saturday

Dare to dream: Car enthusiasts take in Woodward

Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge creates drag strip on Woodward

Among the thousands of cars are even more spectators - young and old they flock to the Cruise each year

Roadkill Nights revs up; 30k attendees in Pontiac

Roadkill Nights revs up; 30k attendees in Pontiac

Both have their advantages

Detroit News reporters Mike Martinez and Mike Wayland visit RoadKill Nights in Pontiac and talk with Tim Kuniskis, head of Dodge, and Richard Rawlings, host of Fast N' Loud on the Discovery Channel.

Miked Up at RoadKill Nights in Pontiac

Miked Up at RoadKill Nights in Pontiac

Highlights from Detroit News videographers' views of the Cruise.

Sights and sounds from the 2016 Woodward Dream Cruise

Sights and sounds from the 2016 Woodward Dream Cruise

Photos from the Dream Cruise from our photographers and reporters.

Views from the Woodward Dream Cruise

Views from the Woodward Dream Cruise

Dream Cruise officials say new presenting sponsor to be named soon for annual August event

Construction work ousts FCA from its usual spot on Woodward; Roadkill Nights will happen a weekend earlier

Ford Motor Co. announced Wednesday morning it would take over sponsorship for the annual event

Darrel Zimmerman of Detroit took this 2006 Ford Focus and chopped off the back end to make a three-wheeled monster that turns heads whenever and wherever it roams.

Check out this three-wheeled ‘Franken-Ford’

Check out this three-wheeled 'Franken-Ford'

‘Corvettes on Woodward’ won’t be at Pontiac auto playground but will still includes tours, help for Oakland food pantry

Tim Kuniskis, FCA North America executive, talks about Saturday's Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge event at the M1 Concourse in Pontiac.

After a full day of drag racing down Woodward Avenue four cars have qualified for the finals and a shot at $10,000.

Henry Payne talks about the end of the Dodge Viper.

Classic cars roll down Woodward Saturday, August 19, for popular annual event

Commercial vehicles, vehicles with trailers and those weighing more than 10,000 pounds are prohibited

Popular drag-racing and muscle-car event ahead of Dream Cruise drew more than 30,000 last year

Gary Box of Cleveland, Ohio won $10,000 grand prize after his Corvette did the 1/8 mile in 5.7 seconds

Corvette dragster crowned 'King of Woodward' after Roadkill washout

At 2017 Dream Cruise, Dodge’s Viper goes out in style.

Payne: Dodge Viper saves best for last

Payne: Dodge Viper saves best for last

Thrill seekers waited up to four hours to take a spin around M1 in a Dodge muscle car driven by experienced pro drivers.

Celebrating its 25th – and last birthday – the Dodge Viper got a police escort up Woodward Avenue Saturday

Self-driving cars and electrification discussed on eve of Woodward Dream Cruise

Dream Cruise panel: Millennials must drive us to future

Dream Cruise panel: Millennials must drive us to future

Events around country find inspiration on Woodward Avenue

Vehicle owners line up for sixth Silent Cruise along Woodward

EV drivers cruise in silence, just for ‘the joy’

EV drivers cruise in silence, just for ‘the joy’

2,400-square-foot basement in Oxford lets them showcase model vehicles

Cars, memorabilia nab the spotlight in walkout

Cars, memorabilia nab the spotlight in walkout

Denis Woltemate tracked down a 1967 Plymouth Fury, the same kind his grandfather drove as a Detroit mounted officer

One grandson’s quest to restore a 1967 police car

One grandson’s quest to restore a 1967 police car

Kia to display new 2018 Stinger fastback along Woodward, exhibit a first at cruise for Korean automaker

Kia Stinger hopes to create buzz at Woodward Dream Cruise

Kia Stinger hopes to create buzz at Dream Cruise

Even the owners of enviable cars have something they wish they were driving instead

Rubin: The dream cars of the Dream Cruisers

Rubin: The dream cars of the Dream Cruisers

What's happening when at the Woodward Dream Cruise.

More from The Cruise