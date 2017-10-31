Treat yourself to an evening of food, wine and home decor. The Detroit News Homestyle Dish and Design presents the third event of 2017. Join us as we show you how to impress your guests and master holiday entertaining. From decorating to DIY hacks - and everything in between - we'll have experts ready to help you bring the holidays to life this season
Guests will enjoy presentations and tips from:
Scott Shuptrine
Jeffrey Floral Architecture
The Fed
Jeanine Matlow
The Whisky Parlor
