Love the '90s?
The Detroit News presents '90s on Maple with Adam Graham - the film critic at the paper. Join us each month beginning in June for a 10-month long series focused all on the 1990’s! Here’s the catch: you won’t know what movie we’re showing until the movie starts – only the decade in which it was made! Join Adam for a drink and a lively discussion following the movie.
Win a pair of tickets to the Wednesday, June 28 showing at the Maple Theater. The film will be from 1990.
Small popcorn included with your ticket!
Get a clue - follow Adam Graham for movie hints each month: @grahamorama
Enter before Sunday, June 25 to win!