A series of four encore performances from past Live in HD seasons comes to U.S. cinemas this summer with “’The Met: Live in HD’ 2017 Summer Encore Series,” from Fathom Events and The Metropolitan Opera. The screenings will occur on Wednesdays at 7:00 p.m. local time throughout June and July. This summer’s series offers the return of Bizet’s Les Pêcheurs de Perles (June 21), Verdi’s Macbeth (June 28), Verdi’s Nabucco (July 12) and Bizet’s Carmen (July 19), all captured live from the famous Met stage in New York City.
In Les Pêcheurs de Perles, soprano Diana Damrau stars as Leïla, the beautiful priestess pursued by rival pearl divers competing for her affection. Tenor Matthew Polenzani and baritone Mariusz Kwiecien are her suitors, who sing the rapturous duet “Au fond du temple saint,” adored by opera fans worldwide. Director Penny Woolcock explores enduring themes of love, betrayal, and vengeance in a production that vividly depicts the mystical wonder of Southeast Asia., and conductor Gianandrea Noseda breathes new life in to Bizet’s lush score.
