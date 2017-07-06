It's back!

The Detroit News is giving away a 4-pack of tickets to '90s on Maple with Adam Graham: 1991. Three (3) lucky Insiders will be chosen as winners!

What is '90s on Maple?

Join Detroit News film critic Adam Graham for a film series that will celebrate the weird, wild and the wonderful of '90s cinema. We'll screen one movie a month at The Maple Theater in Bloomfield Township, each representing a different year of the 1990s.



This month, we're showing a surprise film from 1991. As for the title? You’ll have to wait to find out.

-Prize: 4 tickets to '90s on Maple: 1991 at The Maple Theater at 7:30 PM on Monday, July 31, 2017. 4 free popcorns included!

-Approximate retail value: $52 per prize package.

-Entry frequency & dates: entries accepted hourly from July 5 at 8 AM - July 26 at 11:59 PM.

-Three winners will be selected on or about July 26.

-You must be a current Insider to be eligible to enter the sweepstakes. An Insider is a subscriber who has activated their account. To become an Insider, click on the 'Create an Account' button below and follow the instructions to activate your account.

-It is the winner's responsibility to pick up the prize the night of the show at The Maple Theater, at 7:30 PM

-Find official rules here.

Learn more about the Maple Theater here.

Let's get nostalgic! Log in below to enter now!