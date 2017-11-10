Presale tickets available for a limited time!
After a successful concert run in 2017, Grammy award-winning superstars Tim McGraw & Faith Hill have just announced the upcoming Soul2Soul The World Tour 2018!
Tim & Faith will be performing at the Huntington Center in Toledo, OH on June 8 and as a member, you have access to tickets before the general public! The presale will begin Friday, November 10 at 10am and end Thursday, November 16 at 10pm.
If you're a member, login below to access the promo code and purchase tickets.
If you're not a member, just click SUBSCRIBE NOW below to access the presale!