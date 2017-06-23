

Here's a bright idea: Add some punches of red, yellow and blue to your wedding-day decor. Against a backdrop of white, the primary colors are cheerful, chic and oh so fun. That works for your wedding, right?

PALETTE PLAY

Umbrellas aren’t just for rainy days. Have these on hand to provide shade during a sunny outdoor ceremony. Or try something entirely new — use them as a photo-booth backdrop or hang them from the ceiling.

COLOR-BLOCK INVITATIONS

From the moment they open the envelope, everyone will know you’re planning an event that’s cool and modern. Color-block designs are combined with envelope liners in a trio of perky patterns. Using the three primary hues is particularly playful, but you may prefer to stick with one instead.

Welcome your guests by providing them with some stylish tools they may need to breeze through the day. (Photo: Stephen Kent Johnson)

RED-LETTER DAY

Transport and treat your guests with a welcome bag that makes a grand and romantic statement — “You are the only one for me.” The lettering evokes the style of vintage Italian-film posters and is easy to create with stencils and fabric or craft paint. Spatter a bit more paint onto a plain white phone case for a coordinating accessory, then tuck in items that will come in handy on the wedding weekend and beyond: cute sunglasses, a notebook, a local guidebook and a water bottle (jazzed up with bits of tape).

These bright shoes will say it all: We're all about putting our best feet forward today. (Photo: Stephen Kent Johnson)

KICKING IT UP A NOTCH

Whether worn by the bride or her bridesmaids, shoes in red, yellow or blue stand out in the best possible way (even if they’re just peeking out from beneath a hem). Pick one pair for everyone to wear, or ask each attendant to find her own favorite. These shoes are guaranteed to be worn again after the big day.

Sugar High! Keep your guests happy and munching with these colorful treats. (Photo: Stephen Kent Johnson)

CANDY LAND

Stock up on red, yellow and blue treats in a variety of shapes and flavors for an enticing dessert buffet, or to send home in cute containers. Add a stenciled design to a wrapped box (top right) or spatter-painted canvas bags (bottom left).

