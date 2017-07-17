Details

RECIPES

Red Wine Braised Short Ribs

Recipe from CAYA Smokehouse and Grill, presenter at the May 2nd, 2017 Dish and Design

5 pounds beef short rib, cleaned

1 bottle red wine

4 stalks of celery, diced

2 onions, diced

2 carrots, diced

2 twigs of thyme, finely chopped

2 twigs of rosemary, finely chopped

2 bay leaves

2 pepper corn kernels, whole

1/4 cup AP flour

1 cup port wine

2 tablespoons honey

6 cups beef stock

Soak the short ribs in red wine overnight. Drain and reserve wine. Season with salt and pepper. Coat in flour. In large pot, sear the short ribs. Remove. Add all the vegetables and herbs. Sweat for 3 minutes, leaving crunchy. Add the port and reduce. Add the reserved red wine and reduce. Add veal glace reduce. Add liquid over the short ribs and braise for 5 hours. When done cool in the liquid so the meat does not dry.

Spaghetti Al Pomodoro

Recipe from La Strada Dolci e Caffé at our November 30th, 2016 Dish and Design event

12.3 oz (350 g) spaghetti

2 tbsp (30 ml) extra-virgin olive oil

21 oz (600 g) crushed tomatoes or whole peeled tomatoes

3.5 oz (100 g) onion (about 2/3 cup chopped)

1 garlic clove

8 basil leaves

1/3 cup + 1 tbsp (40 g) Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, grated

salt and pepper to taste

Mince the onion and sauté it in the oil with the whole garlic clove. When it’s turned a nice golden brown color, add the crushed tomatoes (or whole peeled tomatoes), chopped and season with salt and pepper to taste. Cook the sauce on high heat for about 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove the garlic at the end and add the basil, roughly chopped. Boil the spaghetti in salted water. When it’s al dente, strain it thoroughly and toss it with the tomato sauce. Top with grated Parmigiano.

Emiliana

Recipe from Tre Monti, presenter at our October 26th, 2017 event

3 tablespoons grape seed oil

6 tablespoons onion, finely chopped

6 tablespoons carrot, finely chopped

6 tablespoons celery, finely chopped

1 pound ground Italian sausage

1 cup white wine

1 pound canned or fresh tomatoes (pureed and passed through a strainer)

1/2 cup Romano cheese

1/2 cup ground truffles

Season with Kosher salt or butter

Basil to garnish

Heat grape seed oil over medium heat in a large pot. Add the onions, carrots and celery and cook - stirring occasionally - until the vegetables are tender, about 15 minutes. Add the sausage and brown, nreaking up any big chunks of meat. Add the wine, increase the heat and simmer until the pan is once again dry, about 10 minutes. Add the tomatoes and enough water to cover. Bring the sauce to a simmer and add the Romano cheese and ground truffles. then reduce the heat to low and coo, stirring occasionally, until the sauce is deeply flavored and no longer watery - about 4 hours. Season the sauce with salt and butter.

Cook the pasta until it's Al Dente and add desired amount of sauce. Garnish with basil.