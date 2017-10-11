Details

WITCH'S POTION

3 ounces vodka

3 ounces pomegranate-cranberry juice

Cola to fill glass

8 large, dark-colored raisins for garnish

Pour vodka and juice into glass. Swirl gently. Top off the glass with cola. Garnish with raisins.

Serves 1.

FLOATING SPIDERS

Ditch the colorful, paper umbrellas for plastic spiders, and you'll be carried away to a tropical island that celebrates Halloween.

2 ounces coconut rum

3 ounces carrot juice

3 ounces orange juice

2 ounces pineapple juice

Pour all ingredients into glass. Swirl gently. Place plastic spiders on top of the drink.

Serves 1

POISON APPLE MARTINI

1 1/2 oz whipped vodka

1/2 oz pomegranate liqueur

1/2 oz cherry liqueur

3 oz cranberry juice

Boil equal parts water and sugar, and add red food dye. Rim a martini glass with the red sugar mixture. Shake remaining ingredients and strain into martini glass.

EL BESO DEL VAMPIRO (Kiss of the Vampire)

2 ounces vodka

1/2 ounces dry gin

1/2 ounces dry vermouth

1 tablespoon tequila

Pinch of salt

2 ounces tomato juice

Shake with ice and strainover ice.

GRAVEYARD SHIFT

2 ounces cranberry juice

1/2 ounces pomegranate juice

2 ounces Blavod black vodka

Shake juice with ice, strain into martini glass. Pouring slowly, float black vodka on top.

CANDY CORN

1/2 ounces Tuaca liqueur

1 ounces orange juice

1 1/2 ounces Bailey's Irish cream

Shake with ice and strain into glass. Finish with top layer of heavy cream.

ORANGE HAZE

3/4 ounce orange liqueur

3/4 ounce milk chocolate cream liqueur

1/2 teaspoon honey

Orange zest, to garnish

Pour the orange liqueur into a shot glass. Very slowly pour the chocolate liqueur down the side of the glass, then drizzle the honey over the top. Garnish with orange zest.

BLOODY SUNDAY

1½ parts Basil Hayden's® bourbon

½ part orange juice

½ part grenadine

1 dash Peychaud's® bitters

1 barspoon of Crème de Violette

½ vanilla bean

Shake bourbon, orange juice and bitters with ice. Strain into cordial glass. Sink the Crème de Violette and slowly drizzle grenadine over the top. Place on half of a split vanilla bean in glass and stir.

ONCE BITTEN

2 parts bourbon

¾ parts simple syrup

¾ parts lemon juice

5 grapes

Red wine

DIRECTIONS:

To make the simple syrup, mix one cup of sugar and one cup of water in a small saucepan. Bring to a simmer, cooking until the sugar is disolved. Let cool.

Muddle grapes in a mixing glass.

Add remaining ingredients with ice and shake. Strain into a martini glass.

Gently pour a few drops of red wine over the back end of a bar spoon while touching the inside rim of the martini glass to create the red wine float.

WITCH'S BREW

2 bottles of champagne

1 gallon orange juice

1/2 gallon orange sherbet

1/2 bottle vodka (from a 750 ml bottle)

1 bunch peeled black grapes

1/2 bottle lemon-lime soda (from a 2-liter bottle)

Grape bunches for garnish

Combine champagne, orange juice, soda and vodka in large punch bowl. Scoop enough sherbet into bowl to form a nice layer of scum on top. Float peeled grapes in mixture, and garnish bowl with the rest of the grapes.

AS THE WORM TURNS

Package of gummy worms

Grenadine

Ginger ale

Curl one gummy worm in bottom of glass with a splash of grenadine. Add ice and top with ginger ale. Garnish with gummy worms "crawling" out of glass.

I ONLY HAVE EYES FOR YOU

Large honeydew melon

Red Hots candy

Lemon-lime soda

Green-colored sports drink

Using a small melon-baller, create small eyeballs. Add Red Hots to make little bloody pupils. Pour a small amount of green drink in bottom of clear glass, alternate eyeballs and ice, and top off with soda.

GRAPE EYEBALL PUNCH

Servings: 12

8 cups grape juice

2 cinnamon sticks

1 tablespoon whole cloves

1 tablespoon whole allspice

Three 1-inch slices fresh ginger

3 cups green grapes, peeled or not

Three 12-ounce bottles ginger beer or ale, chilled

In a large saucepan over medium heat, combine the grape juice, cinnamon sticks, cloves, allspice and ginger. Bring to a simmer, then remove from the heat. Allow to cool to room temperature, at least 1 hour. Strain out and discard the seasonings, then transfer to a large pitcher or punch bowl and chill until cold. Once chilled, add the grapes and ginger beer or ale.

Children can enjoy an eyeball for Halloween, too

Believe it or not, Halloween isn't just for adults. Here are two creepy concoctions to frighten the little monsters at home. The Witch's Brew also works for children's parties, provided you leave out the champagne and vodka.



GREEN LAGOON PUNCH

For hand:

1 1/2 cups water

4 drops purple McCormick assorted neon food colors and egg dye

Clear sterile disposable vinyl glove (non-powdered)

Rubber band

Mix water and 4 to 5 drops purple neon food color. Pour into glove and secure with rubber band or twist-tie. Place in resealable plastic bag and seal bag (to prevent possible leaks). Freeze 8 hours or overnight until solid.

For punch:

1 (2-liter) bottle lemon-lime soda, chilled

1 (12-ounce) can frozen lemonade concentrate, thawed

1/4 teaspoon green McCormick assorted neon food colors and egg dye

Just before serving, mix soda, lemonade concentrate and green neon food color in punch bowl. To serve, float hand in punch bowl. If desired, glove may be removed from the ice hand. The purple color will blend with the green punch.

Makes 10 (1-cup) servings.