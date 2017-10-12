Details

Here are some simple ideas for cranberry decor.

Pour cranberries into a glass bowl, then accent with a candle pushed into the center.

In a clear glass snifter, float cranberries and tea lights in water.

Layer cranberries and fresh holly leaves in a vase and fill partway with water, then add a bouquet of flowers

Create a napkin ring by stringing cranberries onto thin wire and wrapping several times around folded napkins.

String cranberries onto florist wire and wrap them around a fresh evergreen wreath.

Cover a foam ball with cranberries using pushpins to hold them in place. Add a ribbon at the top for hanging.

String cranberries and popcorn on dental floss to make a garland. Hang on your Christmas tree or on an outdoor pine tree for the birds.

And here are some yummy recipes!

Sugared Cranberry Garnish

1 1/2 cups fresh cranberries

1/2 cup sugar

Place cranberries in a saucepan and just cover with water. Heat until a few cranberries start to pop open. Remove from heat immediately, drain water and pour cranberries into a bowl of ice water to cool. Drain well. Toss cooled cranberries in sugar. Serve a spoonful of garnish with vanilla ice cream, cheesecake or another favorite holiday dessert.

Cranberry Ice Ring

1 cup fresh cranberries

1 orange, sliced 2-3 cups cranberry juice

Place cranberries into a fluted Bundt pan. Fill the pan with about 2 inches of cranberry juice. Arrange orange slices evenly around ring. Freeze until firm. To unmold, place bottom of pan into warm water. Float ring in your holiday punch bowl.

Cranberry Zucchini Bread

4 eggs

2 cups sugar

1 cup vegetable oil

1 teaspoon vanilla

3 1/2 cups flour

1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon cinnamon

3/4 teaspoon baking powder

3 cups grated zucchini

1 cup dried cranberries

1 cup walnuts (optional)

In large mixing bowl, beat eggs, then gradually blend in sugar and oil. Combine dry ingredients and add to first mixture alternately with the zucchini. Stir in cranberries and walnuts. Pour into 2 greased standard-size loaf pans. Bake at 350 degrees for about 1 hour or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool on wire racks. Makes 2 loaves.

Cranberry Apple Slaw

1 (16 ounce) bag shredded cabbage

1 (10 ounce) bag shredded purple cabbage

3-4 medium tart apples, unpeeled, cubed

1 (6 ounce) bag dried cranberries

2 slices sweet onion, chopped

Dressing

1 cup mayonnaise

3/4 cups sugar

3 tablespoons cider vinegar

1/2 cup half and half Mix ingredients in a large bowl.

Whisk dressing ingredients together and stir into slaw until well-blended.