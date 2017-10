Details

What you need:

Cellophane

Curling ribbon

Raffia

Miniature bread pan

Cotton fabric

Scrapbook paper

Mason jar

Pringles can

Chalkboard paint

ONCE YOU POP, YOU CAN'T STOP

Wash a Pringles can with soap and warm water - do not immerse - and let air dry.

Cut a piece of scrapbook paper to the length of the can.

Use hot glue or super glue to attach the paper to the outside of the can.

Using your hot glue gun, adorn the lid with ribbon, fiowers or pine sprays.

CHALK IT UP TO GOOD TASTE

Paint the outside of a clean coffee can with chalkboard paint. You can find it in large quantities at a home improvement store or in small bottles at a craft stores.

While your container dries, use a hot glue gun to attach ribbon, raffia or holiday greenery to the plastic lid.

Use chalk to write a special holiday greeting to your cookie recipient.



LET'S ROLL

This package relies on treats that are pretty uniform in size. Avoid sticky treats or cookies with icing.

Roll a dozen cookies in clear cellophane, and tie the ends with bread ties so it looks like a Tootsie Roll. Decorate with curling ribbon, raffia or small holiday trinkets before giving as a gift.





FOR YOUR FAVORITE BAKER



Instead of those Christmas cookie tins that will collect dust, why not put your baked goods in something that the recipient will actually use?

A miniature bread pan - or a full-size bread pan if you're feeling generous - makes a great vessel to hold your holiday treats.

Line the bottom with your favorite Christmas­ themed fabric.Wrap in cellophane for easy transport.