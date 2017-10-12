Details

Color

Keep decorations simple and clean with metallic accents and rustic, nature-inspired colors. By choosing neutral metallic tones such as gold, silver, copper and champagne over the traditional holiday colors, it allows an easier transition from autumn to winter decor.

Earthy, fall colors include burnt orange, deep green, soft yellow and rich brown. Add an elegant holiday touch to these colors with metallic gold or deep burgundy. Choose three colors that complement each other to keep the look of your decorations refined and tidy.

Texture

Add throws and pillows to sofas and chairs, being sure to include textures, such as velvet, suede and faux fur. Embossed leather, feathers and wood beads also add texture when accessorizing mantels or other furniture.

Consider combining silky and rough/coarse textures, such as a satin table runner with a grapevine basket full of pine cones for a centerpiece. A work of art can also add to the look and feel of a room.

Make scents

A festive fragrance can evoke holiday memories and make your home feel warm and inviting. Fresh herbs, such as rosemary, can be added to Thanksgiving decorations and then swapped out for cloves or cinnamon sticks for Christmas.

Simmering recipes are another way to fill your home with natural fragrances. Fill a pot with water and your choice of ingredients, such as apple peels, cinnamon sticks, or nutmeg. Let it simmer on your stove and re-check the water levels every half hour to keep it from burning dry.

Candles also are a popular choice for holiday decorations, from tea lights to pillars in a variety of colors and designs. Favorite seasonal fragrances include peppermint, balsam, cedar, evergreen, gingerbread and sugar cookie.

Turn the harvest centerpiece into one fit for the holidays! (Photo: Submitted)

The Base: Glass hurricane Globe

For Fall: Use a burnt-orange candle insider and surround with pine cones, acorns, miniature pumpkins and gourds.

For the holidays: Swap out the orange candle for an ivory, red or metallic one. We used a sparkling white candle. Add silver and blue ornaments and mini wrapped presents. You could also add some artificial snow at the base of the candle.

Fall centerpiece (Photo: Submitted)

The base: Bamboo bowl and grapevine wreath.

For fall: Fill the bowl with Indian corn, pine cones and gourds. Add some Indian corn around the wreath for added texture.

For the holidays: Add a shimmering ribbon around the wreath. Swap out the gourds and Indian corn for metallic ornaments and miniature presents.

Holiday centerpiece (Photo: Submitted)

Other ideas

The base: A mirror

For fall: Hang a rustic wreath over it.

For the holidays: Keep the wreath over the mirror, and add fresh greens, holly and cranberries.

The base: A basket

For fall: Fill with real apples and faux berries.

For the holidays: Add a few pine twigs and glass balls.

The base: A bookcase

For fall: Place mini pumpkins and faux leaves among your family photos and in nooks.

For the holidays: Swap them out for glass balls and fresh greens

The base: A cluster of fresh greens and pine cones

For fall: Add gourds and amber candles

For the holidays: Swap out the gourds and candles for ivory candles, soft umber or mercury glass decorations.

The base: Glass candy dish or vase

For fall: Fill with candy corn, gummy pumpkins and other treats.

For the holidays: Fill with candy canes and chocolates wrapped in red, green and gold.