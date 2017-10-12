Fall is fun. It's cuddle weather. Pumpkin spice everything is back. The foliage is bursting with color and the smell of wood-burning stoves and fireplaces permeates the air.
To celebrate the season, we have a wreath to welcome your sweater weather guests. Our Indian Corn Wreath is super easy to make and will take you through Thanksgiving. You won't have to change out this wreath until you're ready to decorate for the holidays. And then, store it until next year. Double bag in an industrial garbage bag and tie tightly to keep out unwanted guests.
Log in below to get instructions NOW!