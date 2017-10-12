Details

Fall wreath made out of small Indian corn. (Photo: Buffy Andrews)

SUPPLIES

Glue gun

Glue sticks

Mini Indian corn (number depends on size of corn and wreath)

Straw wreath

DIRECTIONS

Fluff the husks of the mini corn. Glue each ear of corn to the straw wreath, lining up the tips of the corn to make the wreath look even. Hang up and enjoy!

TIPS

• Choose different colored mini corn

• You can keep the plastic wrapping on the straw wreath

• Because not all corn is the same length, vary them

Trying this out for yourself? Send photos of your own harvest wreath results to



SHARE YOURS!

Send photos of your finished wreath to me at buffy@gannett.com with “Harvest Wreath” in the subject line. I’ll compile the photos and share them with other Insiders!