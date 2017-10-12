Details

Here are three super easy wine cork ornaments to make.

Wine corks turned into ornaments. (Photo: Buffy Andrews)

WINE CORK SNOWMAN

Supplies:

Wine cork

Hot glue gun

Ribbon or narrow piece of cloth

Black and orange marker (I use Sharpie brand)

Metal wire pin (I use metal wire pins by Tim Holtz Idea-ology, which can be found in most craft stores or online)

Directions:

Using markers, draw a snowman face on cork (black for eyes and mouth, orange for nose)

Stand the cork upright and push the pin into the center of the top of the cork. Attach a ribbon for hanging.

Create a scarf by wrapping the ribbon (or a narrow piece of cloth) around the base of the wine cork and tie it. OR you could forgo the scarf and add a ribbon bow to the base of the pin where it meets the cork.

Tip: Create a beanie for your snowman by cutting off a finger on a knit glove. (I bought knit gloves at the dollar store.) The tip of the “glove finger” will be the top of your hat. Roll it up from bottom and place the beanie over the top of the cork. Secure it using the pin. Attach ribbon for hanging.



WINE CORK CANDLE RING

Supplies:

Poker chip

Ribbon

Yellow pipe cleaner

Hot glue gun

Small bow

Miniature green garland

Directions:

Glue upright wine cork to center of poker chip.

Create the candle ring by attaching the miniature green garland around the base of the wine cork with the hot glue gun.

Attach a small bow to the front of the candle ring.

Snip off a small piece of yellow pipe cleaner. Create a flame by folding the piece in half and twisting the ends into the center of the cork at the top.

Thread a ribbon through the “flame” and tie the ends for for hanging.



WINE CORK JINGLE BELL

Supplies:

Supplies:

Hot glue gun

2 pieces of ribbon

2 metal wire pins (I use metal wire pins by Tim Holtz Idea-ology, which can be found in most craft stores or online)

Jingle bell

Embellishment (optional)

Directions:

Push a pin into the center of each end of the wine cork. Attach a piece of ribbon to one end for hanging.

Thread second piece of ribbon through the hole at the top of the jingle bell and tie the bell to the bottom pin, creating a nice bow. You can add an embellishment to the center of the bow if you’d like.

Tip: If you prefer, you can use twine for hanging. Also, try using organza ribbon to attach the bell. It forms a fluffy bow and is very pretty!