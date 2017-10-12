If you’re like a lot of people, you have more wine corks than you know what to do with. They’re stuffed in your junk drawer, falling out of the cupboard and even the metal wine cork holder your mom bought you last Christmas can’t contain them all. It’s time to throw some out.

DON’T.

I’m going to show you how to turn that wine cork into a Christmas tree ornament.

Log in below to find out how!