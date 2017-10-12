Create a fun welcome for guests when they arrive at your front door this winter. This holiday wreath is easy to make and a project the entire family can enjoy!
Log in below for instructions NOW!
Details
Instructions for snowman wreath
What you need:
- 9 foot by 8 inch bendable garland
- Needle nose plier
- Ribbon
- Plastic cup
- Cardboard
- Silver jingle bells
- Glue gun and sticks
- Two twigs
- White glitter
- Spray mount
- Small pine cones
- Pipe cleaners
- Beads
- Fishing line
- Green florist wire
- Black acrylic paint
- Clear tape
- Pipe cleaners
- Scissors
Optional materials: Scarf, instead of ribbon Winter cap, instead of plastic cup
Snowman’s body
Step 1 Cut garland into one 24-inch section, one 31-inch section, one 47-inch section.
Step 2 Take each section and bend into a circle. Twist ends together to join.
Step 3 Use about a 6-inch piece of florist wire to connect the three rings of garland.
Snowman’s hat
Step 1 Cut a round circle out of cardboard about 3/4 inch larger than the top of cup. This is the brim of hat.
Step 2 Draw a circle on cardboard that is smaller than the cup’s opening.
Step 3 Tape brim to cup.
Step 4 Paint plastic cup black.
Snowman’s eyes
Step 1 Sew two buttons together with fishing line.
Step 2 Use the fishing line to tie each eye to garland.
Snowman’s mouth
Step 1 Use fishing line and string about seven to eight beads and tie ends to garland.
Add some jingle
Step 1 Attach three bells to pipe cleaner. Tie ends to garland.
Step 2 Attach additional bells, with florist wire.
Add snow
Step 1 Apply spray mount over garland and then sprinkle with white glitter. Let the glue and glitter dry for about two hours. Then spray again and let dry for another hour.
Finishing touches
Step 1 Use wire ribbon in a festive color and tie around neck of snowman.
Step 2 Add twigs for arms.
Step 3 Use glue gun and glue small pine cones onto garland.
Step 4 Wrap three pipe cleaners around hat and twist into place.
Step 5 Use florist wire and twist each end around smaller garland to create a hanger in the back.
Details
Can't see the details? Log in below.
If you’re already a subscriber, you’re all set! Simply log in or register to access.
Returning Members:
Already have a subscription, but don't have a login?CREATE AN ACCOUNT
Not a subscriber yet?
Subscribe now