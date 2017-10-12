Details

Instructions for snowman wreath

What you need:

9 foot by 8 inch bendable garland

Needle nose plier

Ribbon

Plastic cup

Cardboard

Silver jingle bells

Glue gun and sticks

Two twigs

White glitter

Spray mount

Small pine cones

Pipe cleaners

Beads

Fishing line

Green florist wire

Black acrylic paint

Clear tape

Scissors

Optional materials: Scarf, instead of ribbon Winter cap, instead of plastic cup

Snowman’s body

Step 1 Cut garland into one 24-inch section, one 31-inch section, one 47-inch section.

Step 2 Take each section and bend into a circle. Twist ends together to join.

Step 3 Use about a 6-inch piece of florist wire to connect the three rings of garland.

Snowman’s hat

Step 1 Cut a round circle out of cardboard about 3/4 inch larger than the top of cup. This is the brim of hat.

Step 2 Draw a circle on cardboard that is smaller than the cup’s opening.

Step 3 Tape brim to cup.

Step 4 Paint plastic cup black.

Snowman’s eyes

Step 1 Sew two buttons together with fishing line.

Step 2 Use the fishing line to tie each eye to garland.

Snowman’s mouth

Step 1 Use fishing line and string about seven to eight beads and tie ends to garland.

Add some jingle

Step 1 Attach three bells to pipe cleaner. Tie ends to garland.

Step 2 Attach additional bells, with florist wire.

Add snow

Step 1 Apply spray mount over garland and then sprinkle with white glitter. Let the glue and glitter dry for about two hours. Then spray again and let dry for another hour.

Finishing touches

Step 1 Use wire ribbon in a festive color and tie around neck of snowman.

Step 2 Add twigs for arms.

Step 3 Use glue gun and glue small pine cones onto garland.

Step 4 Wrap three pipe cleaners around hat and twist into place.

Step 5 Use florist wire and twist each end around smaller garland to create a hanger in the back.