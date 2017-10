Details

Supplies:

Large binder clip

Glue

Cardstock

Hot glue gun

Tiny pearls on string

Embellishments of your choice

Directions:

Remove metal pieces from binder clip.

Cut a piece of card stock 2 inches wide and 3 ½ inches long.

Glue the card stock to the binder clip, tucking the ends under the lip at the top of the clip.

Cut a piece of the tiny pearls on a string for purse handle. Glue the ends of the string into the notches on top of the binder clip.

Add a bead to the middle of the binder clip at the top.

Here’s where the fun comes in. Embellish your purse using items such as small flowers, old jewelry, decorative trims, etc.

Tip: A variety of materials can be used to make purse handles. Ribbon, chain, leather strips, etc. I’ve even taken a hoop earring, cut it in half and used that.

Note: These also make great Mother’s Day gifts or party favors for occasions such as showers, birthday and tea parties.

--Buffy Andrews