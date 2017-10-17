A few months ago, I found an empty mint tin in my purse. Instead of discarding the tin, I sat it aside, thinking I might find a use for it. And I did.
I’ve always loved dollhouses. Whenever I visit the National Museum of American History in Washington, D.C., I head straight for the miniature house of Mr. and Mrs. Peter Doll.
I fell in love with this 23-room dollhouse as a young girl. I’d stand and stare at it forever, soaking in every detail of every room. The furniture, toys, appliances and household items were just so dang cute, and I could only imagine what it would’ve been like owning it.
While a mint tin is no dollhouse, the idea of turning the empty shell into something else intrigued me. That’s when I decided to create a diorama and embellish it with miniature dollhouse items. It might not be a 23-room dollhouse, but my little tin diorama makes my heart happy whenever I look at it.
--Buffy Andrews
