Details

Altered Altoid Tin: Kitchen (Photo: Buffy Andrews)

Of course, your supplies will depend on what type of diorama you want to create.

The basic supplies include:

Empty mint tin (I’ve bought mints just to get the tins!)

Spray paint (I use Rust-oleum Satin Metallics Classic Bronze)

Decorative paper (Select paper appropriate for the diorama you want to create. For example, I used muted floral paper because I wanted my tins to have a vintage feel.)

Glue

Lace or other trimming



Directions

First, set the tin on top of your paper and trace around it. Cut out the paper using the line as a guide. You'll need two pieces of paper, one for the right side of your tin and one for the left. I recommend choosing different papers that complement each other.

Tuck the paper inside the tin to make sure it fits. Once you’ve determined it fits, set the two pieces aside.

Spray paint the outside of the tin. It might take a few coats and you should let it dry between coats.

When dry, turn the tin over and paint the inside rims. (You can skip this step if you’d like.)

Glue the two pieces of paper you cut out earlier to the insides of the tin.

I like to add trim around the inner rim of both sides, but you don’t have to. I use a hot glue gun to attach the trim as well as the miniatures.

Altered Altoid Tin: Dressing room (Photo: Buffy Andrews)

Here’s where the fun begins. Use your creativity. Here are some ideas I’ve done.

Creates shelves: Use cardboard to create shelves. You can cover the shelves with paper or spray paint them. There’s no right or wrong; it’s whatever you want to do.

I’ve created shelves and turned mint tins into mini libraries, sewing rooms, dressing rooms and kitchens. I’ve also created some outdoor scenes using a miniature bench and trees. The possibilities are limitless!

Tip: Stock up on Christmas miniatures this year to make dioramas for next year.