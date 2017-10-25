Details

Supplies:

Wire hanger

Pliers

Electrical tape

Rotary cutter

Self-healing mat

Fabric scraps

Ribbon

Pipe cleaner

Wreath hook



Directions

1. Use your pliers to shape your wire hanger into a 12-inch round circle and secure the ends with electrical tape. Set wire wreath form to the side.

2. Cut your fabric scraps into 1-inch by 6-inch strips. You can buy 16-inch by 24-inch squares of fabric at most craft stores for a couple bucks. You can use any fabric you have around the house that’s left over from quilting or other craft projects. You will need between 150 and 300 strips of fabric to complete your wreath, depending how full you would like it to be.

You are going to want to use a variety of colors and patterns in your wreath. Since this one is for Valentine’s Day, chose reds, whites and pinks.

TIP: Use several shades of green for St. Patrick’s Day, pastels for Easter or make a wreath to support your favorite Super Bowl or college basketball team.

You’re going to want to set aside at least an hour to tie your strips onto the wire wreath form.

3. Secure each strip with a double knot, alternating colors and patterns as you go. Push the knots close together to make the wreath as full as possible.

4. When you’ve completed your wreath, you can attach a bow with a pipe cleaner for an extra bit of flair. A looped ribbon will hang your wreath from a hook attached to your door.