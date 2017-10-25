Turn plain clothespins into cute clips! Use them to secure snack bags or hold papers. They also make great bookmarks. Add a magnet to the back and put on the refrigerator to hold that special photo or artwork.
Supplies
- Cardstock
- Pencil
- Scissors
- Two-side tape
- Embellishments of your choice
- Magnet (optional)
Directions
Place the clothespin on cardstock and trace around it using a pencil. You will need two pieces of paper, one to cover each side of the clothespin.
Cut out the paper and make sure it covers the clip. Adhere it to the clip using double-sided tape. You might have to trim the tape if it is wider than the paper.
Embellish your clips with buttons, bows, charms or whatever else you can think of.
You can pick a theme around which to coordinate your clips or simply choose coordinating cardstock. Again, the fun is seeing what you can come up with.
Check out the ones I did and the themes I chose.
