Details

MAKE BOXES OUT OF GREETING CARDS

Supplies

Greeting card

Ruler

Pencil

Scissors

Tape

Glue (optional)

Paper clip (optional)



Directions

1. Cut the card in half along the fold.

2. Decide how tall you want your box to be. I used 1 inch for the top and 1 1/16 for the bottom. You want to add a little to the bottom so the top will fit over it.

3. Draw a square in each corner of the top and bottom of the card, the size of your measurements. In my case, I made a 1-inch square in each corner of the card I was using for the top and a 1 1/16-inch square in each corner of the card I was using for the bottom.

4. Score the card all the way along all four sides, using the squares to give you the distance from the edge. It’s easier if you use a ruler and line up the edges of the squares.

5. Cut one side of the square from the edge to the score line to create a tab. DO NOT cut the other side of the square. Do this for all four corners of your card.

6. Fold the sides up and the tabs in. Secure with tape. (OR, glue pieces together and use a paperclip to hold the box together until it dries)

7. Repeat for the other half of your box.

Gift tags made from old greeting cards. (Photo: Buffy Andrews)

GIFT TAGS

Supplies

Scissors

Hole punch

Ribbon or twine

Pencil

Ruler

Craft punches (Optional)

Embellishments (Optional)

Directions



1. Select parts of the card you think will work well for tags. Look at the images and the text on the front and on the inside of the card.

2. Decide if the tag will be square, rectangular or circular.

If you have craft punches, use them to cut out the images or text. If not, you can use a drinking glass to trace around large images you think will work well as circular tags.

Use your pencil and ruler to make rectangular or square tags.

3. After cutting out your tags, decorate them with items such as buttons, bows, glitter etc. This is an optional step.

4. Punch a hole in the top of the tag and thread a ribbon through the hole to finish it.



Embellishments can include:

Buttons

Bows

Lace and other trim

Tiny bells

Flowers

Tiny green garland

Stickers



TIP: You can also make a bookmark from a old card. It’s nice and sturdy and you don’t have to laminate it unless you want to.

Make bookmarks out of old greeting cards. (Photo: Buffy Andrews)

TIP: Don’t forget, some cards are suitable for framing!