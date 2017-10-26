A mysterious ailment plagues children this time of year. You probably know the symptoms: whining, repeated declarations of boredom, bickering with the nearest sibling. The diagnosis? Cabin fever!
LACE-UP MITTENS
What you need
- Cardboard
- Construction paper or card stock
- Scissors
- Hole punch
- Crayons or markers
- Yarn or string
- Cotton balls (Can also use tissue paper)
Optional
- Craft glue
- Glitter
- Stickers
Directions
1. Trace a mitten pattern onto cardboard and cut it out to make a template. It can be a small pair of gloves or large. It’s up to you!
2. Trace the template onto construction paper making four for each child. (You can also use card stock. It’s a little more durable.)
3. Cut out mittens. Place two matching mittens together and use a hole punch to poke holes around the outside edge of the mittens.
4. Allow children to decorate the mittens with crayons or markers.
5. Start string by tying a knot in hole at cuff of each mitten. Allow children to lace the rest of the mitten, going up and down through the holes. (In my example, I show two different ways you can "sew" the mitten.
6.Stuff each mitten with a few cotton balls. (You can also use tissue paper)
7. Use another string to connect the mittens and hang them up.
TIP: For added fun, read the book “The Mitten” by Jan Brett.
SCENTED APPLESAUCE VALENTINE ORNAMENTS
What you need
- 1 cup cinnamon
- 1 tablespoon cloves
- 1 tablespoon nutmeg
- 3/4 cup applesauce
- 2 tablespoons
- white glue
- rolling pin
- heart-shaped cookie cutter
- ribbon
- straw
Directions
1. Mix cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg in medium bowl.
2. Stir in applesauce and glue until well-blended.
3. Knead dough until smooth, about two minutes.
4. Divide dough into four portions and roll each out to 1/4-inch thickness.
5. Cut out ornaments with heart-shaped cookie cutter. Poke a hole near the top of each heart with a straw.
6. Place ornaments flat on wax paper or paper towels to dry for several days. Turn ornaments daily so they will dry evenly.
7. When completely dry, thread with ribbon for hanging.
SHAVING CREAM SNOWMAN
What you need
- 2 cups foam shaving cream (not gel)
- 1 cup white glue construction paper
- small baubles such as buttons, pipe cleaners, ribbon, fabric scraps, yarn
Directions
1. Mix shaving cream and glue together until well-blended.
2. On construction paper, draw three circles to make a snowman shape.
3. Place a spoonful of shaving cream mixture on each circle. Use fingers or a spoon to smooth the shaving cream out to fill the circle.
4. Add decorations for eyes, nose, mouth, hat, etc. using the baubles.
5. Allow the snowman to dry, laying flat, which might take up to 24 hours.
CRYSTAL SNOWFLAKE
What you need
- Borax laundry booster
- Pipe cleaners
- String
- Large glass jar or pitcher
- Boiling water
- Blue food coloring
- Pencil
Directions
1. Twist three 5-inch pieces of pipe cleaner together to form a snowflake, then twist a 1-1/2 inch piece onto each point.
2. Boil enough water to fill the jar about three-quarters full. Add 3 tablespoons Borax and 1 drop blue food coloring per cup of boiling water and stir.
3. Tie a string to the snowflake and to a pencil, leaving a length of string between them. Suspend the snowflake in the jar of blue water by balancing the pencil across the top of the jar opening.
4. Let snowflake hang in mixture overnight. Remove and allow to dry.
