Put a fun spin on the traditional Valentine with these hand puppets.
Each one has a different message to share!
Details
What you need
• Tape
• Scissors
Instructions
Step 1: Cut animal templates out.
Step 2: Fold on center line of mouth.
Step 3: Then fold top of mouth in opposite direction.
Step 4: Then fold the bottom mouth in the same direction.
Step 5: Tuck each tab behind and secure with tape.
Download Valentine hand puppets by clicking on one of the links below
Print out on letter-sized paper.
