Details

Supplies

Paper plate

Glue

Wooden skewer, dowel, chop stick or sturdy straw ( If you use a skewer, snip the sharp ends off.)

Scissors

Craft paint or spray paint (Optional)

Feathers, sequins, gems, pom poms, glitter, and other embellishments

Hot glue gun and glue sticks

Directions

1. Cut the paper plate in half. Then fold the half in half so that the straight edge of the paper plate is at the top.

2. Cut a V-shape in the middle of the mask at the top..

3. Cut a half circle in the middle of the mask at the button for the nose.

4. Cut out holes for the eyes.

5. Paint with spray paint or craft paint. Let dry completely. This is an optional step.

6. Decorate your mask using whatever embellishments you decided to use.

7. Paint the dowel or stick and allow to dry. Glue stick onto the back side of the mask.

Tip: I took two straws and pinched the end of one and inserted it into the end of the other straw to make a longer handle. I then covered with washi tape.