Details

WHAT YOU NEED

Toilet paper or paper towel rolls

Craft glue

Hot glue gun

Scissors

Spray paint

Round mirror

Round wood panel about an inch

bigger than the mirror

Clothes pins or paper clips

3M Command picture hanging strips.

Newspaper

This craft involves spray paint. Set up your work area outside or in a well-ventilated area. Spread out newspapers to protect the area from the spray paint.

Faltten tube, cut into strips. (Photo: Samantha Dellinger)

Step 1: Flatten empty toilet paper tubes by pressing down on them with your hand.

Step 2: Cut the flattened tube into 3/4-inch strips. The strips will resemble a leaf shape when opened up. I had cut about 15 to 20 tubes so I would have plenty of shapes to work with.

Cardboard tubes cut into strips. (Photo: Samantha Dellinger)

Step 3: Attach two 3M Command picture hanging strips to backside of round wooden panel. Leave protective paper on the strip side that will go against wall until you’re ready to hang the finished piece.

Step 4: Place mirror in center of wood panel, but do not attach it.

Step 5: Place the tube strips around the mirror to begin creating your design. I chose a snowflake shape. Any shape will work, s have fun and be creative.

Add a dot of glue to one end of the strip, and press it against another end of a strip. Use clothespins or paperclips to hold together the strips while the glue dries. (Photo: Samantha Dellinger)

Step 6: Add a dot of glue to one end of the strip, and press it against another end of a strip. Use clothespins or paperclips to hold together the strips while the glue dries. Attach four strips together to form a circular shape. Repeat as many times as you need to for your design.

Step 7: Finish assembling the entire design around the mirror.

Step 8: Remove the mirror.

Step 9: In a well-ventilated area, spray paint the entire shape. Let dry.

Step 10: Apply a second coat of paint if needed. Let dry.

Step 11: Attach mirror to round panel with 3M Command picture hanging strips.

Step 12: Use hot glue gun to attach the final toilet paper roll design to your mirror.

Step 13: Hang your finished wall art.