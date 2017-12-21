Details

What you need:

Coffee filters

Bendy straws

Green tape

Scissors

Pencil

Water-based paint

3 plastic containers (big enough to

hold at least 2 cups of water)

Green tissue paper

Coffee mug

Sand (optional)

Step 1 Fold coffee filter in half and then in half again.

Step 2 Repeat step 1 for second filter and then fold one more time. Make two of these.

Step 3 You now have three folded filters. Draw a wavy line on the first coffee filter. Next, trim a ¼-inch off the curved edge of one of the smaller filters and then draw a wavy line. Finally, on the remaining smaller filter, draw a petal pattern.

Step 4 Trim the coffee filters along the lines. Snip the tip of each point of the filters.

Step 5 Fill three plastic containers with 1 cup of water.

Step 6 Add a water-based paint color to each container and mix.

One mixture should be a dark, one should be a medium shade and the other should be light.

Step 7 Place the smaller wavy filter into the darkest color. (This is the innermost part of flower.) Place the petal-shaped filter into the medium shade. Place the largest filter into the lightest shade.

Step 8 Remove filters after color has been fully absorbed, which takes a few seconds. (For deeper hue, leave filter in longer.) Remove filters and dry.

Step 9 Gently open the dry filters. Slip straw through the hole of smaller filter with wavy edge. Slide filter to about an inch from top of straw. Pinch the base of the flower and secure filter with tape.

Step 10 Next, slide the filter with the petal edge onto the straw. Slide filter up to the base of the first filter. Then pinch the base and secure filter with tape.

Step 11 Slide the large filter onto straw and secure. Repeat steps for each flower you ant to make.

Other ideas

■ These flowers also make pretty centerpieces for your dining room table or as a focal point at a wedding.

■ Experiment with different trimmed edges to create a new look for your flower, i.e. instead of cutting a wavy edge, cut long points.

Add the leaves

Step 1 Take a piece of tissue paper that is about the size of your coffee filter. (You might have to cut the tissue paper down to size.) Fold it in half and draw a leaf shape. Cut out leaf.

Step 2 Open up leaf and twist the center.

Step 3 Wrap the center twisted part of leaf around the base of flower. Secure with tape.

Finish Place your bouquet into a vase or, in this case, I chose a coffee mug filled with sand that resembled a planter.

Click for enlarged view!