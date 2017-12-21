Have a few old leaky hoses lying around in your garage? How about a trowel that’s seen better days? Here’s a creative way to recycle those old garden tools. Plus it’s fun to dress up your front door or a garden gate for summer.
With a few supplies from a local craft store or garden center (or perhaps from your garage), and less than an hour of your time, you can create your own garden-hose wreath. Even if you don’t have an old hose at home, you can buy a new one, plus all the supplies for the wreath shown, for less than $20.
