Here's an Easter craft that's easy and fun! Log in below for instructions and downloaded parts to turn small jars into something special!
What you need:
- Small jars
- Clear tape
- Glue
- Scissors
- Jellybeans or other candies
- Plain white paper
- Pipe cleaners for bunny’s whiskers
Print out the PDF below and cut out animal features.
Glue cutouts to paper to make sturdier.
Cut out again.
Fold on dotted lines.
Use tape to attach pieces to jars.
Attach pipe cleaners to bunny’s “cheeks” for whiskers
Fill jars with colorful candy treats.
