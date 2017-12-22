Details

WHAT YOU NEED

16-inch plastic foam wreath form

2 white tulle, 6 inches by 25 yards

2 red tulle, 6 inches by 25 yards

1 blue tulle, 6 inches by 25 yards

3 wooden stars

White paint

Paint brush

Spray glitter

Clear packaging tape

Glue gun

Glue sticks

Instructions

Step 1

Wrap your wreath form with clear packing tape so it's smooth.

Step 2

Paint the wooden stars white. Apply additional coats as needed.

Step 3

Cut tulle into 22-inch long strips. Tip: Measure the distance from the edge of a table and mark with masking tape. It makes cutting easy.

Step 4

Fold a strip in half and place it under the wreath form. Thread the two ends through the loop and pull. I alternated two red, two white.

Step 5

Save one fourth section of the wreath for your blue tulle, fastening it just like you did the red and white.

Step 6

Spray the stars and wreath with glitter spray. If you prefer, you can buy glitter tulle, but it's more expensive.

Step 7

Glue the stars onto the blue section of your wreath.

Other themes

Baseball: Choose your favorite team colors and decorate with mini plastic baseball helmets, wooden baseball cutouts or other team accessories.

Princess: Use pink and white tulle and add a play tiara, shoes and wand.

Holidays: Christmas, red and green tulle, ornaments; Valentine's Day, red and white tulle, heart cutouts; Easter, purple and yellow tulle, egg decorations; St. Patrick's Day, green and white tulle, clover cutouts; Halloween, orange and black tulle, plastic spiders and other scary stuff.