I came across this wreath on Pinterest and just had to try it. After all, it looked simple enough - and it was! This is a great way to decorate your door for Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Flag Day or every day.
--Buffy Andrews
WHAT YOU NEED
- 16-inch plastic foam wreath form
- 2 white tulle, 6 inches by 25 yards
- 2 red tulle, 6 inches by 25 yards
- 1 blue tulle, 6 inches by 25 yards
- 3 wooden stars
- White paint
- Paint brush
- Spray glitter
- Clear packaging tape
- Glue gun
- Glue sticks
Instructions
Step 1
Wrap your wreath form with clear packing tape so it's smooth.
Step 2
Paint the wooden stars white. Apply additional coats as needed.
Step 3
Cut tulle into 22-inch long strips. Tip: Measure the distance from the edge of a table and mark with masking tape. It makes cutting easy.
Step 4
Fold a strip in half and place it under the wreath form. Thread the two ends through the loop and pull. I alternated two red, two white.
Step 5
Save one fourth section of the wreath for your blue tulle, fastening it just like you did the red and white.
Step 6
Spray the stars and wreath with glitter spray. If you prefer, you can buy glitter tulle, but it's more expensive.
Step 7
Glue the stars onto the blue section of your wreath.
Other themes
Baseball: Choose your favorite team colors and decorate with mini plastic baseball helmets, wooden baseball cutouts or other team accessories.
Princess: Use pink and white tulle and add a play tiara, shoes and wand.
Holidays: Christmas, red and green tulle, ornaments; Valentine's Day, red and white tulle, heart cutouts; Easter, purple and yellow tulle, egg decorations; St. Patrick's Day, green and white tulle, clover cutouts; Halloween, orange and black tulle, plastic spiders and other scary stuff.
