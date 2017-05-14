Tigers 4, Angels 3

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Daniel Norris throws to the plate during the second inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Saturday, May 13, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. The Tigers won the game, 4-3.
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Daniel Norris throws to the plate during the second inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Saturday, May 13, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. The Tigers won the game, 4-3.
Mark J. Terrill, AP
None
Detroit Tigers' Victor Martinez, left, congratulates J.D. Martinez after Martinez hit a two-run home run during the second inning.
Mark J. Terrill, AP
None
Detroit Tigers' J.D. Martinez, right, gestures as he scores after hitting a two-run home run as Los Angeles Angels catcher Martin Maldonado stands by during the second inning.
Mark J. Terrill, AP
None
Detroit Tigers' J.D. Martinez, right, hits a two-run home run as Los Angeles Angels catcher Martin Maldonado looks on during the second inning.
Mark J. Terrill, AP
None
Los Angeles Angels' Jefry Marte, left, is forced out at second by Detroit Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler, right, on a fielder's choice hit by Los Angeles Angels' Andrelton Simmons as shortstop Jose Iglesias runs in during the second inning.
Mark J. Terrill, AP
None
Detroit Tigers right fielder Tyler Collins can't get to a ball hit for a single by Los Angeles Angels' Martin Maldonado during the fifth inning.
Mark J. Terrill, AP
None
Los Angeles Angels' Albert Pujols hits a two-run single during the fifth inning.
Mark J. Terrill, AP
None
Detroit Tigers shortstop Jose Iglesias dives for a ground ball hit for a single by Los Angeles Angels' Yunel Escobar during the fifth inning.
Mark J. Terrill, AP
None
Detroit Tigers' Justin Upton, right, is congratulated by J.D. Martinez after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning.
Mark J. Terrill, AP
None
Mike Trout watches his solo home run during the seventh inning.
Sean M. Haffey, Getty Images
None
Shane Greene of the Detroit Tigers walks back to the mound after allowing a solo home run to Mike Trout.
Sean M. Haffey, Getty Images
None
Detroit Tigers' J.D. Martinez hits a solo home run during the ninth inning.
Mark J. Terrill, AP
None
Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Justin Wilson throws during the ninth inning.
Mark J. Terrill, AP
Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Daniel Norris throws to the plate during the second inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Saturday, May 13, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. The Tigers won the game, 4-3.
Mark J. Terrill, AP
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs