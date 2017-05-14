Detroit News
SUBSCRIBE NOW$5.00 a month

Get the news

Share This Story!

Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about

FacebookEmailTwitterGoogle+LinkedInPinterest

Tigers 4, Angels 3

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Daniel Norris throws to the plate during the second inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Saturday, May 13, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. The Tigers won the game, 4-3.

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Join the Conversation

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Tigers 4, Angels 3

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Daniel Norris throws

None

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Daniel Norris throws to the plate during the second inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Saturday, May 13, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. The Tigers won the game, 4-3. Mark J. Terrill, AP
Detroit Tigers' Victor Martinez, left, congratulates

None

Detroit Tigers' Victor Martinez, left, congratulates J.D. Martinez after Martinez hit a two-run home run during the second inning. Mark J. Terrill, AP
Detroit Tigers' J.D. Martinez, right, gestures as he

None

Detroit Tigers' J.D. Martinez, right, gestures as he scores after hitting a two-run home run as Los Angeles Angels catcher Martin Maldonado stands by during the second inning. Mark J. Terrill, AP
Detroit Tigers' J.D. Martinez, right, hits a two-run

None

Detroit Tigers' J.D. Martinez, right, hits a two-run home run as Los Angeles Angels catcher Martin Maldonado looks on during the second inning. Mark J. Terrill, AP
Los Angeles Angels' Jefry Marte, left, is forced out

None

Los Angeles Angels' Jefry Marte, left, is forced out at second by Detroit Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler, right, on a fielder's choice hit by Los Angeles Angels' Andrelton Simmons as shortstop Jose Iglesias runs in during the second inning. Mark J. Terrill, AP
Detroit Tigers right fielder Tyler Collins can't get

None

Detroit Tigers right fielder Tyler Collins can't get to a ball hit for a single by Los Angeles Angels' Martin Maldonado during the fifth inning. Mark J. Terrill, AP
Los Angeles Angels' Albert Pujols hits a two-run single

None

Los Angeles Angels' Albert Pujols hits a two-run single during the fifth inning. Mark J. Terrill, AP
Detroit Tigers shortstop Jose Iglesias dives for a

None

Detroit Tigers shortstop Jose Iglesias dives for a ground ball hit for a single by Los Angeles Angels' Yunel Escobar during the fifth inning. Mark J. Terrill, AP
Detroit Tigers' Justin Upton, right, is congratulated

None

Detroit Tigers' Justin Upton, right, is congratulated by J.D. Martinez after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning. Mark J. Terrill, AP
Mike Trout watches his solo home run during the seventh

None

Mike Trout watches his solo home run during the seventh inning. Sean M. Haffey, Getty Images
Shane Greene of the Detroit Tigers walks back to the

None

Shane Greene of the Detroit Tigers walks back to the mound after allowing a solo home run to Mike Trout. Sean M. Haffey, Getty Images
Detroit Tigers' J.D. Martinez hits a solo home run

None

Detroit Tigers' J.D. Martinez hits a solo home run during the ninth inning. Mark J. Terrill, AP
Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Justin Wilson throws

None

Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Justin Wilson throws during the ninth inning. Mark J. Terrill, AP

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    None

    Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Daniel Norris throws to the plate during the second inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Saturday, May 13, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. The Tigers won the game, 4-3. Mark J. Terrill, AP