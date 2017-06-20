Mariners 6, Tigers 2

Starter Anibal Sanchez of the Detroit Tigers delivers a pitch during the first inning of a game against the Seattle Mariners at Safeco Field on June 19, 2017, in Seattle, Washington. The Mariners won the game, 6-2.
Elaine Thompson, AP
Starter Sam Gaviglio of the Seattle Mariners delivers a pitch during the first inning.
Stephen Brashear, Getty Images
Seattle Mariners' Taylor Motter, right, turns away from the plate after striking out looking with the bases loaded as Detroit Tigers catcher Alex Avila heads toward his dugout to end the second inning.
Elaine Thompson, Associated Press
Detroit Tigers' Alex Avila drives in a run as Seattle Mariners catcher Mike Zunino looks on in the third inning.
Elaine Thompson, Associated Press
Andrew Romine of the Detroit Tigers is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after scoring on on RBI ground out by Alex Avila off of starting pitcher Sam Gaviglio during the third inning.
Stephen Brashear, Getty Images
Alex Avila of the Tigers hits into a base-loaded double play off of starting pitcher Sam Gaviglio that scored Andrew Romine during the third inning.
Stephen Brashear, Getty Images
Andrew Romine of the Tigers makes it safely back to first base during a pickoff attempt in the third inning. He would later score.
Ken Lambert, Tribune News Service
Jose Iglesias of the Tigers is greeted by Alex Avila after scoring a run on a double by Ian Kinsler off of starting pitcher Sam Gaviglio during the fifth inning.
Stephen Brashear, Getty Images
Guillermo Heredia connects for a two-run home run in the fifth inning.
Elaine Thompson, Associated Press
Detroit Tigers center fielder Andrew Romine and fans watch the home run ball of Seattle Mariners' Guillermo Heredia go into the stands in the fifth inning.
Elaine Thompson, Associated Press
Taylor Motter of the Mariners steals second base before second baseman Ian Kinsler can a apply a tag during the fifth inning.
Stephen Brashear, Getty Images
Seattle Mariners' Mike Zunino, right, is greeted at home by Jarrod Dyson on his two-run home run.
Elaine Thompson, Associated Press
Seattle Mariners' Mike Zunino points toward the stands as he heads home on his two-run home run in the sixth inning.
Elaine Thompson, Associated Press
Seattle Mariners catcher Mike Zunino, left, and closing pitcher Edwin Diaz share congratulations after the win. The Mariners won 6-2.
Elaine Thompson, Associated Press
Mike Zunino of the Mariners celebrates hitting a two-run home off of relief pitcher Francisco Rodriguez of the Tigers that also scored Jarrod Dyson during the eighth inning.
Stephen Brashear, Getty Images
