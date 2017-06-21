Detroit News
Mariners 5, Tigers 4, 10 innings

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Ariel Miranda waits for a new ball after giving up a home run to Detroit Tigers' Ian Kinsler during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 20, 2017, in Seattle.

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Ariel Miranda waits for a new ball after giving up a home run to Detroit Tigers' Ian Kinsler during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 20, 2017, in Seattle. Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Ariel Miranda throws against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning. Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press
Detroit Tigers' Ian Kinsler, right, celebrates his home run with Miguel Cabrera, left, off Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Ariel Miranda during the first inning. Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press
Justin Upton of the Detroit Tigers rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run off of starting pitcher Ariel Miranda of the Seattle Mariners during the second inning. Stephen Brashear, Getty Images
Ben Gamel of the Seattle Mariners greets Mitch Haniger of the Seattle Mariners at home plate after Haniger and Gamel scored on a two-run double by Nelson Cruz of the Seattle Mariners off of starting pitcher Jordan Zimmermann of the Detroit Tigers during the first inning. Stephen Brashear, Getty Images
Starter Jordan Zimmermann of the Detroit Tigers delivers a pitch during the first inning. Stephen Brashear, Getty Images
Seattle Mariners' Taylor Motter runs the bases after hitting a home run off of Detroit Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann during the third inning. Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press
Detroit Tigers left fielder Justin Upton tries to get to a home run by Seattle Mariners' Taylor Motter during the third inning. Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press
Detroit Tigers designated hitter John Hicks bunts against the Seattle Mariners, but is thrown out at first by Ariel Miranda during the fourth inning. Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press
Detroit Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler forces out Seattle Mariners' Ben Gamel at second, and makes the throw to first base in time to get Mariners' Mitch Haniger for a double play during the fifth inning. Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press
Seattle Mariners' Ben Gamel watches his home run off Detroit Tigers pitcher Daniel Stumpf during the seventh inning. Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press
Detroit Tigers center fielder Mikie Mahtook squats in the outfield after Seattle Mariners' Ben Gamel hit a home run during the seventh inning. Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press
Seattle Mariners catcher Mike Zunino watches as Detroit Tigers' J.D. Martinez points up after hitting a home run during the eighth inning. Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press
Fans watch from the 300 level after sunset, during the seventh inning. Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press
Carlos Ruiz, second from left, of the Seattle Mariners and Ben Gamel, right, of the Seattle Mariners celebrate with Kyle Seager after Seager hit a walk off RBI-single off of relief pitcher Justin Wilson of the Detroit Tigers that scored Tyler Smith during the 10th inning. Stephen Brashear, Getty Images

