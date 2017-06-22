Detroit News
SUBSCRIBE NOW$.56 a week

Get the news

Share This Story!

Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about

FacebookEmailTwitterGoogle+LinkedInPinterest

Mariners 7, Tigers 5

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Justin Verlander throws to the Seattle Mariners during the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in Seattle. The Mariners won the game, 7-5.

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Join the Conversation

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Mariners 7, Tigers 5

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Justin Verlander throws

None

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Justin Verlander throws to the Seattle Mariners during the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in Seattle. The Mariners won the game, 7-5. Ted S. Warren, Associated Press
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher James Paxton throws

None

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher James Paxton throws to a Detroit Tigers batter during the second inning. Ted S. Warren, Associated Press
James McCann of the Detroit Tigers hits a solo home

None

James McCann of the Detroit Tigers hits a solo home run off of starting pitcher James Paxton of the Seattle Mariners during the third inning. Stephen Brashear, Getty Images
Detroit Tigers' James McCann, right, is greeted by

None

Detroit Tigers' James McCann, right, is greeted by third-base coach Dave Clark (25) after McCann hit a solo home run during the third inning. Ted S. Warren, Associated Press
Seattle Mariners' Jarrod Dyson, left, walks past the

None

Seattle Mariners' Jarrod Dyson, left, walks past the ball boy after he struck out swinging against the Detroit Tigers during the third inning. Ted S. Warren, Associated Press
Seattle Mariners' Kyle Seager reacts after he was called

None

Seattle Mariners' Kyle Seager reacts after he was called out on strikes during the fifth inning. Ted S. Warren, Associated Press
Detroit Tigers' starting pitcher Justin Verlander,

None

Detroit Tigers' starting pitcher Justin Verlander, left, looks toward first base after Seattle Mariners' Jarrod Dyson, right, hit a single during the sixth inning. Ted S. Warren, Associated Press
Second baseman Robinson Cano of the Seattle Mariners

None

Second baseman Robinson Cano of the Seattle Mariners tags out Justin Upton of the Detroit Tigers as he tries to steal second base during the fourth inning. Stephen Brashear, Getty Images
J.D. Martinez is congratulated by Mikie Mahtook after

None

J.D. Martinez is congratulated by Mikie Mahtook after scoring a run on single by Justin Upton off starting pitcher James Paxton that also scored Miguel Cabrera during the sixth inning. Stephen Brashear, Getty Images
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Justin Verlander, center,

None

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Justin Verlander, center, is pulled from the game by manager Brad Ausmus, left, during the sixth inning. Ted S. Warren, Associated Press
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Justin Verlander plays

None

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Justin Verlander plays with the ball just before being pulled from the game in the sixth inning. Ted S. Warren, Associated Press
Seattle Mariners' Nelson Cruz, right celebrates with

None

Seattle Mariners' Nelson Cruz, right celebrates with Jarrod Dyson (1) after Dyson scored during the sixth inning. Ted S. Warren, Associated Press
Seattle Mariners' Ben Gamel singles in the sixth inning

None

Seattle Mariners' Ben Gamel singles in the sixth inning to score Jarrod Dyson. Ted S. Warren, Associated Press
Robinson Cano reacts after scoring a run on a single

None

Robinson Cano reacts after scoring a run on a single by Nelson Cruz off relief pitcher Alex Wilson during the seventh inning. Stephen Brashear, Getty Images
Relief pitcher Edwin Diaz and catcher Mike Zunino celebrate

None

Relief pitcher Edwin Diaz and catcher Mike Zunino celebrate a victory. Stephen Brashear, Getty Images

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    None

    Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Justin Verlander throws to the Seattle Mariners during the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in Seattle. The Mariners won the game, 7-5. Ted S. Warren, Associated Press