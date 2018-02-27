Detroit News
Michigan State football opens spring practice

Michigan State quarterbacks, including Brian Lewerke (14), take snaps during the Spartans' first spring football practice in East Lansing on Tuesday, Feb 27, 2018.

Michigan State quarterbacks, including Brian Lewerke (14), take snaps during the Spartans' first spring football practice in East Lansing on Tuesday, Feb 27, 2018. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Wide receiver Cody White pulls in a pass during practice. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Wide receiver Felton Davis pulls in a pass during spring practice. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Head coach Mark Dantonio smiles as he watches his team work during spring practice. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Spartan players jog past snow piles. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Head coach Mark Dantonio jokes with deputy director of athletics Greg Ianni at spring football practice. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
New coach Paul Haynes keeps an eye on practice. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Quarterbacks including Brian Lewerke, center, take snaps during spring practice. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Chuck Bullough returns to his alma mater as an assistant coach. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio gestures as he watches his team work during spring practice. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Deputy director of athletics Greg Ianni and head football coach Mark Dantonio watch practice. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Spartans head coach Mark Dantonio talks with deputy director of athletics Greg Ianni at spring football practice. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio watches his team during spring practice. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio talks with the media before practice. Dale G. Young, Detroit News

    Michigan State quarterbacks, including Brian Lewerke (14), take snaps during the Spartans' first spring football practice in East Lansing on Tuesday, Feb 27, 2018.