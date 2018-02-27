Michigan State football opens spring practice

Share This Story!Let friends in your social network know what you are reading aboutFacebookTwitterGoogle+LinkedInPinterestMichigan State football opens spring practiceMichigan State quarterbacks, including Brian Lewerke (14), take snaps during the Spartans' first spring football practice in East Lansing on Tuesday, Feb 27, 2018.Post to FacebookPosted!A link has been posted to your Facebook feed. Join the ConversationTo find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQsMichigan State football opens spring practice None Michigan State quarterbacks, including Brian Lewerke (14), take snaps during the Spartans' first spring football practice in East Lansing on Tuesday, Feb 27, 2018. Dale G. Young, Detroit News None Wide receiver Cody White pulls in a pass during practice. Dale G. Young, Detroit News None Wide receiver Felton Davis pulls in a pass during spring practice. Dale G. Young, Detroit News None Head coach Mark Dantonio smiles as he watches his team work during spring practice. Dale G. Young, Detroit News None Spartan players jog past snow piles. Dale G. Young, Detroit News None Head coach Mark Dantonio jokes with deputy director of athletics Greg Ianni at spring football practice. Dale G. Young, Detroit News None New coach Paul Haynes keeps an eye on practice. Dale G. Young, Detroit News None Quarterbacks including Brian Lewerke, center, take snaps during spring practice. Dale G. Young, Detroit News None Chuck Bullough returns to his alma mater as an assistant coach. Dale G. Young, Detroit News None Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio gestures as he watches his team work during spring practice. Dale G. Young, Detroit News None Deputy director of athletics Greg Ianni and head football coach Mark Dantonio watch practice. Dale G. Young, Detroit News None Spartans head coach Mark Dantonio talks with deputy director of athletics Greg Ianni at spring football practice. Dale G. Young, Detroit News None Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio watches his team during spring practice. Dale G. Young, Detroit News None Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio talks with the media before practice. Dale G. Young, Detroit News Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:Replay1 of 142 of 143 of 144 of 145 of 146 of 147 of 148 of 149 of 1410 of 1411 of 1412 of 1413 of 1414 of 14AutoplayShow ThumbnailsShow CaptionsLast SlideNext Slide None Michigan State quarterbacks, including Brian Lewerke (14), take snaps during the Spartans' first spring football practice in East Lansing on Tuesday, Feb 27, 2018.
