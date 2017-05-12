Tigers, Angels

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Jordan Zimmermann throws to a Los Angeles Angels batter during the first inning in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, May 12, 2017.
Alex Gallardo, AP
Detroit Tigers center fielder Andrew Romine reaches out to catch a fly ball hit by Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout during the first inning.
Alex Gallardo, AP
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Matt Shoemaker throws against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning.
Alex Gallardo, AP
Los Angeles Angels' Luis Valbuena, left, points to the sky after hitting a solo home run against the Detroit Tigers as home plate umpire Mark Wegner watches during the second inning.
Alex Gallardo, AP
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout (27), Albert Pujols, right, congratulate Luis Valbuena (18) with manager Mike Scioscia, left, and Dino Ebel watching, after Valbuena hit a solo home run during the second inning.
Alex Gallardo, AP
Detroit Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler catches a fly ball hit by Los Angeles Angels' Martin Maldonado, with the bases loaded, during the second inning.
Alex Gallardo, AP
Los Angeles Angels' Cliff Pennington, right, hits an RBI single to the pitcher, as Detroit Tigers catcher Alex Avila watches during the second inning.
Alex Gallardo, AP
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera, right, greets J.D. Martinez during warm ups before a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels.
Alex Gallardo, AP
Detroit Tigers' J.D. Martinez stretches with his bat during warm ups before a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels.
Alex Gallardo, AP
Detroit Tigers manager Brad Ausmus talks during the warm ups prior to a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, California.
Alex Gallardo, AP
