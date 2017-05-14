Angels 4, Tigers 1

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Justin Verlander, left, walks back to the dugout after manager Brad Ausmus, center, pulls Verlander, with third baseman Nicholas Castellanos, right and catcher James McCann watching during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, May 14, 2017. Detroit lost to the Angels 4-1.
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Justin Verlander, left, walks back to the dugout after manager Brad Ausmus, center, pulls Verlander, with third baseman Nicholas Castellanos, right and catcher James McCann watching during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, May 14, 2017. Detroit lost to the Angels 4-1.
Alex Gallardo, AP
None
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Alex Meyer throws to the plate against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning.
Alex Gallardo, AP
None
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Justin Verlander throws to the plate against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning.
Alex Gallardo, AP
None
Los Angeles Angels second baseman Danny Espinosa, center, cuts in front of shortstop Andrelton Simmons to tag out Detroit Tigers' Dixon Machado, below, on a steal attempt during the third inning.
Alex Gallardo, AP
None
Los Angeles Angels second baseman Danny Espinosa, right, cuts in front of shortstop Andrelton Simmons to catch, then tag out Detroit Tigers Dixon Machado, left, on a steal attempt during the third inning.
Alex Gallardo, AP
None
Los Angeles Angels second baseman Danny Espinosa, center, shows the umpire the ball after tagging out Detroit Tigers' Dixon Machado, right, on a steal attempt, with shortstop Andrelton Simmons watching during the third inning.
Alex Gallardo, AP
None
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout gets hit by a pitch during the third inning.
Alex Gallardo, AP
None
Los Angeles Angels' Danny Espinosa follows through after he hits a solo home run with Detroit Tigers catcher James McCann, center, and home plate umpire Marty Foster, left, watching during the fourth inning.
Alex Gallardo, AP
None
Los Angeles Angels' Danny Espinosa, center, rounds third after hitting a solo home run, as Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Justin Verlander, center, and third baseman Nicholas Castellanos look away during the fourth inning.
Alex Gallardo, AP
None
Los Angeles Angels third base coach Ron Roenicke, right, congratulates Danny Espinosa for hitting a solo home run against the Detroit Tigers during the fourth inning.
Alex Gallardo, AP
None
Detroit Tigers' James McCann (34) waves his bat after striking out with home plate umpire Marty Foster making the call, left, and Los Angeles Angels catcher Juan Graterol returning to his dugout during the fifth inning.
Alex Gallardo, AP
None
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout, right, steals second as Detroit Tigers shortstop Dixon Machado makes the catch during the fifth inning.
Alex Gallardo, AP
None
Los Angeles Angels' Cameron Maybin (9) has a discussion with home plate umpire Marty Foster (60) after the sixth inning.
Alex Gallardo, AP
None
Los Angeles Angels' Ben Revere, left, leaps to score without a throw to Detroit Tigers catcher James McCann, on a sacrifice fly to left field by Mike Trout during the seventh inning.
Alex Gallardo, AP
None
Detroit Tigers shortstop Dixon Machado, right, waits to tag out Los Angeles Angels' Andrelton Simmons on a throw from first baseman Miguel Cabrera, after Cabrera tags first to get Luis Valbuena on a ground out, then throws to second for the double play during the seventh inning.
Alex Gallardo, AP
Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Justin Verlander, left, walks back to the dugout after manager Brad Ausmus, center, pulls Verlander, with third baseman Nicholas Castellanos, right and catcher James McCann watching during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, May 14, 2017. Detroit lost to the Angels 4-1.
Alex Gallardo, AP
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs