Members of the television show "Diesel Brothers" hang out on the field before the game. From left, Keaton "The Muscle" Hoskins, Josh "Redbeard" Stuart, former Detroit Tiger Carlos Pena, Dave "Heavy D" Sparks, and Diesel Dave. The show is taping an episode at Comerica Park, highlighting a truck the crew enhanced for Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera. David Guralnick, Detroit News