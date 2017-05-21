Detroit News
Rangers 5, Tigers 2

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matthew Boyd throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Detroit. Boyd gave up 12 hits and four earned runs as the Tigers lost, 5-2.

Rangers 5, Tigers 2

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matthew Boyd throws

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matthew Boyd throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Detroit. Boyd gave up 12 hits and four earned runs as the Tigers lost, 5-2. Carlos Osorio, AP
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Yu Darvish throws during

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Yu Darvish throws during the first inning. Carlos Osorio, AP
Detroit Tigers' Ian Kinsler is greeted by first base

Detroit Tigers' Ian Kinsler is greeted by first base coach Omar Vizquel after a solo home run during the first inning. Carlos Osorio, AP
Detroit Tigers' Ian Kinsler, left, is greeted by third

Detroit Tigers' Ian Kinsler, left, is greeted by third base coach Dave Clark after a solo home run during the first inning. Carlos Osorio, AP
Detroit Tigers' Ian Kinsler, right, is congratulated

Detroit Tigers' Ian Kinsler, right, is congratulated by Justin Upton, left, after a solo home run during the first inning. Carlos Osorio, AP
Detroit Tigers' Alex Avila is seen through the legs

Detroit Tigers' Alex Avila is seen through the legs of Miguel Cabrera during the first inning. Carlos Osorio, AP
A fly ball hit by Rangers' Delino DeShields lands next

A fly ball hit by Rangers' Delino DeShields lands next to Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler and right fielder J.D. Martinez for a single during the second inning. Duane Burleson, Getty Images
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera connects for an RBI

Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera connects for an RBI single during the second inning. Carlos Osorio, AP
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera runs to first during

Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera runs to first during the fourth inning. Carlos Osorio, AP
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Yu Darvish reacts after

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Yu Darvish reacts after getting the third out during the fifth inning. Carlos Osorio, AP
Detroit Tigers left fielder Justin Upton is unable

Detroit Tigers left fielder Justin Upton is unable to catch the solo home run hit by Texas Rangers' Pete Kozma during the sixth inning. Carlos Osorio, AP
Texas Rangers' Pete Kozma, right, is congratulated

Texas Rangers' Pete Kozma, right, is congratulated by Delino DeShields after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning. Carlos Osorio, AP
Texas Rangers' Mike Napoli, right, is greeted at home

Texas Rangers' Mike Napoli, right, is greeted at home plate after his solo home run during the fifth inning. Carlos Osorio, AP
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera safely reaches second

Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera safely reaches second as Texas Rangers' Elvis Andrus waits on the throw from right field during the seventh inning. Carlos Osorio, AP

