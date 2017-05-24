Detroit News
Tigers 6, Astros 3

Detroit Tigers' Jose Iglesias, left, and Justin Upton celebrate the team's 6-3 win over the Houston Astros in a baseball game, Wednesday, May 24, 2017, in Houston.

Detroit Tigers' Jose Iglesias, left, and Justin Upton celebrate the team's 6-3 win over the Houston Astros in a baseball game, Wednesday, May 24, 2017, in Houston. Eric Christian Smith, AP
Detroit Tigers' Jose Iglesias hits a two-run home run

Detroit Tigers' Jose Iglesias hits a two-run home run off Houston Astros relief pitcher Jordan Jankowski with Tyler Collins during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, May 24, 2017, in Houston. Eric Christian Smith, AP
Detroit Tigers' Jose Iglesias, right, celebrates his

Detroit Tigers' Jose Iglesias, right, celebrates his two-run home run off Houston Astros relief pitcher Jordan Jankowski with Tyler Collins during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, May 24, 2017, in Houston. Eric Christian Smith, AP
Detroit Tigers' Jose Iglesias, left, celebrates scoring

Detroit Tigers' Jose Iglesias, left, celebrates scoring the go-ahead run with Miguel Cabrera during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Wednesday, May 24, 2017, in Houston. Eric Christian Smith, AP
Detroit Tigers' Tyler Collins rounds second on his

Detroit Tigers' Tyler Collins rounds second on his way to a triple during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Wednesday, May 24, 2017, in Houston. Eric Christian Smith, AP
Detroit Tigers' Jose Iglesias, right, celebrates the

Detroit Tigers' Jose Iglesias, right, celebrates the team's 6-3 win over the Houston Astros with Justin Verlander in a baseball game, Wednesday, May 24, 2017, in Houston. Eric Christian Smith, AP
Houston Astros' Marwin Gonzalez flips his bat after

Houston Astros' Marwin Gonzalez flips his bat after striking out during the third inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Wednesday, May 24, 2017, in Houston. Eric Christian Smith, AP
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Daniel Norris delivers

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Daniel Norris delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Wednesday, May 24, 2017, in Houston. Eric Christian Smith, AP
Detroit Tigers' Victor Martinez grounds out during

Detroit Tigers' Victor Martinez grounds out during the first inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Wednesday, Eric Christian Smith, AP
Houston Astros' Jose Altuve hits a double during the

Houston Astros' Jose Altuve hits a double during the third inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Wednesday, May 24, 2017, in Houston. Eric Christian Smith, AP
Houston Astros starting pitcher Charlie Morton delivers

Houston Astros starting pitcher Charlie Morton delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Wednesday. Eric Christian Smith, AP
Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman fields the

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman fields the ground ball of Detroit Tigers' Ian Kinsler during the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, May 24, 2017, in Houston. Kinsler was out at first. Eric Christian Smith, AP
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Daniel Norris delivers

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Daniel Norris delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Wednesday, May 24, 2017, in Houston. Eric Christian Smith, AP
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Daniel Norris walks

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Daniel Norris walks to the dugout after completing the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Wednesday, May 24, 2017, in Houston. Eric Christian Smith, AP
Houston Astros' George Springer, right, slides safely

Houston Astros' George Springer, right, slides safely past Detroit Tigers catcher Alex Avila to score a run on Evan Gattis' sacrifice fly during the third inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, May 24, 2017, in Houston. Eric Christian Smith, AP
Houston Astros' George Springer slides safely to score

Houston Astros' George Springer slides safely to score a run on Evan Gattis' sacrifice fly during the third inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, May 24, 2017, in Houston. Eric Christian Smith, AP
Houston Astros' Yuli Gurriel scores a run on Norichika

Houston Astros' Yuli Gurriel scores a run on Norichika Aoki's sacrifice fly during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Wednesday, May 24, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith) Eric Christian Smith, AP
Houston Astros' Norichika Aoki grounds out during the

Houston Astros' Norichika Aoki grounds out during the second inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Wednesday, May 24, 2017, in Houston. Eric Christian Smith, AP
Houston Astros' George Springer, right, slides safely

Houston Astros' Norichika Aoki watches his sacrifice

Houston Astros' Norichika Aoki watches his sacrifice fly during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Wednesday, May 24, 2017, in Houston. Yuli Gurriel scored on the play. Eric Christian Smith, AP

