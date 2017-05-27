Tigers 4, White Sox 3, Game 2

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Buck Farmer throws against the Chicago White Sox in the first inning in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader May 27, 2017 at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago. Farmer struck out 11 to help lead the Tigers to a 4-3 win.
Nam Y. Huh, AP
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Derek Holland throws against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning.
Nam Y. Huh, AP
Chicago White Sox center fielder Adam Engel, left, catches a fly ball by Detroit Tigers' Andrew Romine in the third inning.
Nam Y. Huh, AP
Detroit Tigers' John Hicks hits a solo home run against the Chicago White Sox in the fourth inning.
Nam Y. Huh, AP
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Derek Holland wipes his face after Detroit Tigers' John Hicks hit a solo home in the fourth inning.
Nam Y. Huh, AP
Detroit Tigers' John Hicks, right, celebrates with third base coach Dave Clark after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago White Sox in the fourth inning.
Nam Y. Huh, AP
Detroit Tigers' John Hicks, right, celebrates with Dixon Machado after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago White Sox in the fourth inning.
Nam Y. Huh, AP
Chicago White Sox second baseman Yolmer Sanchez, left, throws out Detroit Tigers' J.D. Martinez at first after forcing out Victor Martinez at second in the fifth inning.
Nam Y. Huh, AP
Detroit Tigers second baseman Andrew Romine, right, throws out Chicago White Sox's Kevan Smith at first after forcing out Yolmer Sanchez at second in the fifth inning.
Nam Y. Huh, AP
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera throws a baseball to a fan in the fifth inning.
Nam Y. Huh, AP
Nam Y. Huh, AP
