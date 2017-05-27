Tigers vs. White Sox, Game 2

2 Share This Story!Let friends in your social network know what you are reading aboutFacebookEmailTwitterGoogle+LinkedInPinterestTigers vs. White Sox, Game 2Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Buck Farmer throws against the Chicago White Sox in the first inning in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader.Post to FacebookTigers vs. White Sox, Game 2 Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Buck Farmer throws against the Chicago White Sox in the first inning in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader. Check out this story on detroitnews.com: http://detne.ws/2rarVCE {# #} CancelSendSent!A link has been sent to your friend's email address.Posted!A link has been posted to your Facebook feed. Join the ConversationTo find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQsTigers vs. White Sox, Game 2 None Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Buck Farmer throws against the Chicago White Sox in the first inning in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader. Nam Y. Huh, AP None Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Derek Holland throws against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning. Nam Y. Huh, AP None Chicago White Sox center fielder Adam Engel, left, catches a fly ball by Detroit Tigers' Andrew Romine in the third inning. Nam Y. Huh, AP None Detroit Tigers' John Hicks hits a solo home run against the Chicago White Sox in the fourth inning. Nam Y. Huh, AP None Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Derek Holland wipes his face after Detroit Tigers' John Hicks hit a solo home in the fourth inning. Nam Y. Huh, AP None Detroit Tigers' John Hicks, right, celebrates with third base coach Dave Clark after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago White Sox in the fourth inning. Nam Y. Huh, AP None Detroit Tigers' John Hicks, right, celebrates with Dixon Machado after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago White Sox in the fourth inning. Nam Y. Huh, AP None Chicago White Sox second baseman Yolmer Sanchez, left, throws out Detroit Tigers' J.D. Martinez at first after forcing out Victor Martinez at second in the fifth inning. Nam Y. Huh, AP None Detroit Tigers second baseman Andrew Romine, right, throws out Chicago White Sox's Kevan Smith at first after forcing out Yolmer Sanchez at second in the fifth inning. Nam Y. Huh, AP None Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera throws a baseball to a fan in the fifth inning. Nam Y. Huh, AP Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:Replay1 of 102 of 103 of 104 of 105 of 106 of 107 of 108 of 109 of 1010 of 10AutoplayShow ThumbnailsShow CaptionsLast SlideNext Slide None Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Buck Farmer throws against the Chicago White Sox in the first inning in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs