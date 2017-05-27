Detroit News
SUBSCRIBE NOWMemorial Day Sale

Get the news

2
Share This Story!

Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about

FacebookEmailTwitterGoogle+LinkedInPinterest

Tigers vs. White Sox, Game 2

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Buck Farmer throws against the Chicago White Sox in the first inning in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader.

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Join the Conversation

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Tigers vs. White Sox, Game 2

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Buck Farmer throws

None

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Buck Farmer throws against the Chicago White Sox in the first inning in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Derek Holland throws

None

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Derek Holland throws against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Chicago White Sox center fielder Adam Engel, left,

None

Chicago White Sox center fielder Adam Engel, left, catches a fly ball by Detroit Tigers' Andrew Romine in the third inning. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Detroit Tigers' John Hicks hits a solo home run against

None

Detroit Tigers' John Hicks hits a solo home run against the Chicago White Sox in the fourth inning. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Derek Holland wipes

None

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Derek Holland wipes his face after Detroit Tigers' John Hicks hit a solo home in the fourth inning. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Detroit Tigers' John Hicks, right, celebrates with

None

Detroit Tigers' John Hicks, right, celebrates with third base coach Dave Clark after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago White Sox in the fourth inning. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Detroit Tigers' John Hicks, right, celebrates with

None

Detroit Tigers' John Hicks, right, celebrates with Dixon Machado after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago White Sox in the fourth inning. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Chicago White Sox second baseman Yolmer Sanchez, left,

None

Chicago White Sox second baseman Yolmer Sanchez, left, throws out Detroit Tigers' J.D. Martinez at first after forcing out Victor Martinez at second in the fifth inning. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Detroit Tigers second baseman Andrew Romine, right,

None

Detroit Tigers second baseman Andrew Romine, right, throws out Chicago White Sox's Kevan Smith at first after forcing out Yolmer Sanchez at second in the fifth inning. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera throws a baseball to

None

Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera throws a baseball to a fan in the fifth inning. Nam Y. Huh, AP

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    None

    Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Buck Farmer throws against the Chicago White Sox in the first inning in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader. Nam Y. Huh, AP