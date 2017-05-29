Detroit News
Tigers 10, Royals 7

Detroit Tigers' Jose Iglesias (1) and JaCoby Jones (40) celebrate after their baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Monday, May 29, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo. The Tigers won 10-7.

Detroit Tigers' Jose Iglesias (1) and JaCoby Jones (40) celebrate after their baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Monday, May 29, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo. The Tigers won 10-7. Charlie Riedel, AP
Detroit Tigers' Jose Iglesias (1) beats the tag by Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez to score on a two-run single by Miguel Cabrera during the eighth inning. Charlie Riedel, AP
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera hits a two-run single during the eighth inning. Charlie Riedel, AP
Detroit Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos beats the tag by Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Joakim Soria to score on a wild pitch during the eighth inning. Charlie Riedel, AP
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Joakim Soria walks to the mound after giving up a run on a wild pitch during the eighth inning. Charlie Riedel, AP
Detroit Tigers' J.D. Martinez, celebrates as he crosses the plate after hitting a three-run home run in the fifth inning. Charlie Riedel, AP
Detroit Tigers' J.D. Martinez, left, celebrates with Victor Martinez after hitting a three-run home run during the fifth inning. Charlie Riedel, AP
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Mike Minor, foreground, reacts on the mound after Detroit Tigers' J.D. Martinez hit a three-run home run during the fifth inning. Charlie Riedel, AP
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jason Hammel walks to the dugout after being replaced during the fifth inning. Charlie Riedel, AP
Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost (3) talks to starting pitcher Jason Hammel (39) before taking him out of the game. Charlie Riedel, AP
Kansas City Royals' Eric Hosmer celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning. Charlie Riedel, AP
Kansas City Royals' Alcides Escobar is tagged out by Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Daniel Norris (44) after getting caught off base during the first inning. Charlie Riedel, AP
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Daniel Norris throws during the first inning. Charlie Riedel, AP
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield celebrates as he crosses the plate after hitting a solo home run during the third inning. Charlie Riedel, AP
Royals' Whit Merrifield is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run in the third inning. Jamie Squire, Getty Images
Military servicemen prepare to unfurl a giant American Flag in honor of Memorial Day. Jamie Squire, Getty Images
A general view as military servicemen prepare to unfurl a giant American Flag in honor of Memorial Day ahead of the game . Jamie Squire, Getty Images
Fans watch a flyover by civilian aircraft before the game. Charlie Riedel, AP
KC outfielder Lorenzo Cain makes a catch in the outfield during the first inning. Jamie Squire, Getty Images
Tigers starting pitcher Daniel Norris pitches during the first inning. Jamie Squire, Getty Images
Miguel Cabrera appeals to the first base umpire for a call as KC catcher Salvador Perez looks on. Jamie Squire, Getty Images
Miguel Cabrera bats early in the game. Jamie Squire, Getty Images
Starting pitcher Daniel Norris. Jamie Squire, Getty Images

