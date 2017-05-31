Tigers 6, Royals 5

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matthew Boyd attempts to throw out Kansas City Royals' Eric Hosmer on an infield hit during the first inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. on May 31, 2017.
Orlin Wagner, AP
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ian Kennedy winds up during the first inning.
Orlin Wagner, AP
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matthew Boyd delivers to a Kansas City Royals batter during the first inning.
Orlin Wagner, AP
Kansas City Royals' Lorenzo Cain doubles off Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matthew Boyd during the first inning.
Orlin Wagner, AP
Detroit Tigers shortstop Jose Iglesias throws out Kansas City Royals' Alcides Escobar during the first inning.
Orlin Wagner, AP
Kansas City Royals catcher Drew Butera, right, hands a new ball to starting pitcher Ian Kennedy (31) during the third inning.
Orlin Wagner, AP
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera (24) and Andrew Romine (17) celebrate after scoring on a double by J.D. Martinez during the third inning.
Orlin Wagner, AP
Detroit Tigers' J.D. Martinez is congratulated after scoring on a double by Justin Upton during the third inning.
Orlin Wagner, AP
Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield commits an error on a grounder by Detroit Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos during the third inning.
Orlin Wagner, AP
Detroit Tigers' Justin Upton (8) talks with head athletic trainer Kevin Rand before leaving the baseball game against the Kansas City Royals during the third inning.
Orlin Wagner, AP
Detroit Tigers manager Brad Ausmus, right, takes the ball from starting pitcher Matthew Boyd during the fourth inning.
Orlin Wagner, AP
Detroit Tigers second baseman Andrew Romine (17) tags out Kansas City Royals Alcides Escobar (2) during the fourth inning.
Orlin Wagner, AP
Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Justin Wilson delivers to a Kansas City Royals batter during the ninth inning.
Orlin Wagner, AP
Detroit Tigers right fielder J.D. Martinez, left, and relief pitcher Justin Wilson celebrate following the Tigers' win.
Orlin Wagner, AP
Orlin Wagner, AP
