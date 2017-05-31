Detroit News
SUBSCRIBE NOWMemorial Day Sale

Get the news

Share This Story!

Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about

FacebookEmailTwitterGoogle+LinkedInPinterest

Tigers vs Royals

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matthew Boyd attempts to throw out Kansas City Royals' Eric Hosmer on an infield hit during the first inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. on May 31, 2017.

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Join the Conversation

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Tigers vs Royals

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matthew Boyd attempts

None

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matthew Boyd attempts to throw out Kansas City Royals' Eric Hosmer on an infield hit during the first inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. on May 31, 2017. Orlin Wagner, AP
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ian Kennedy winds

None

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ian Kennedy winds up during the first inning. Orlin Wagner, AP
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matthew Boyd delivers

None

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matthew Boyd delivers to a Kansas City Royals batter during the first inning. Orlin Wagner, AP
Kansas City Royals' Lorenzo Cain doubles off Detroit

None

Kansas City Royals' Lorenzo Cain doubles off Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matthew Boyd during the first inning. Orlin Wagner, AP
Detroit Tigers shortstop Jose Iglesias throws out Kansas

None

Detroit Tigers shortstop Jose Iglesias throws out Kansas City Royals' Alcides Escobar during the first inning. Orlin Wagner, AP
Kansas City Royals catcher Drew Butera, right, hands

None

Kansas City Royals catcher Drew Butera, right, hands a new ball to starting pitcher Ian Kennedy (31) during the third inning. Orlin Wagner, AP
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera (24) and Andrew Romine

None

Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera (24) and Andrew Romine (17) celebrate after scoring on a double by J.D. Martinez during the third inning. Orlin Wagner, AP
Detroit Tigers' J.D. Martinez is congratulated after

None

Detroit Tigers' J.D. Martinez is congratulated after scoring on a double by Justin Upton during the third inning. Orlin Wagner, AP
Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield commits

None

Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield commits an error on a grounder by Detroit Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos during the third inning. Orlin Wagner, AP
Detroit Tigers' Justin Upton (8) talks with head athletic

None

Detroit Tigers' Justin Upton (8) talks with head athletic trainer Kevin Rand before leaving the baseball game against the Kansas City Royals during the third inning. Orlin Wagner, AP
Detroit Tigers manager Brad Ausmus, right, takes the

None

Detroit Tigers manager Brad Ausmus, right, takes the ball from starting pitcher Matthew Boyd during the fourth inning. Orlin Wagner, AP

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    None

    Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matthew Boyd attempts to throw out Kansas City Royals' Eric Hosmer on an infield hit during the first inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. on May 31, 2017. Orlin Wagner, AP