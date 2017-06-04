Detroit News
SUBSCRIBE NOW$.56 a week

Get the news

Share This Story!

Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about

FacebookEmailTwitterGoogle+LinkedInPinterest

Tigers 7, White Sox 4

Tigers' Justin Upton is doused with water after his three-run, walk-off home run against the Chicago White Sox in Detroit, Sunday, June 4, 2017. Detroit won, 7-4.

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Join the Conversation

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Tigers 7, White Sox 4

Tigers' Justin Upton is doused with water after his

None

Tigers' Justin Upton is doused with water after his three-run, walk-off home run against the Chicago White Sox in Detroit, Sunday, June 4, 2017. Detroit won, 7-4. Paul Sancya, Associated Press
Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander throws a warmup pitch

None

Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander throws a warmup pitch against the White Sox in the first inning. Paul Sancya, Associated Press
Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander checks the ball against

None

Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander checks the ball against the White Sox in the first inning. Paul Sancya, Associated Press
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera pours water on himself.

None

Tigers' Miguel Cabrera pours water on himself. Paul Sancya, Associated Press
Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander, left, leaves the game

None

Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander, left, leaves the game with trainer Kevin Rand against the White Sox in the third inning. Paul Sancya, Associated Press
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera looks back at home plate umpire

None

Tigers' Miguel Cabrera looks back at home plate umpire Fielding Culbreth after being called out on strikes against the White Sox in the fourth inning. Paul Sancya, Associated Press
Tigers' J.D. Martinez hits a solo home run against

None

Tigers' J.D. Martinez hits a solo home run against the White Sox in the fourth inning. Paul Sancya, Associated Press
Tigers' J.D. Martinez, right, celebrates his solo home

None

Tigers' J.D. Martinez, right, celebrates his solo home run against the White Sox with third base coach Dave Clark in the fourth inning. Paul Sancya, Associated Press
Tigers left fielder Justin Upton slides into second

None

Tigers left fielder Justin Upton slides into second base as White Sox second baseman Yolmer Sanchez receives the throw in the fourth inning. Paul Sancya, Associated Press
White Sox pitcher David Holmberg throws against the

None

White Sox pitcher David Holmberg throws against the Tigers in the fourth inning. Paul Sancya, Associated Press
Tigers' John Hicks, right, reaches third base and celebrates

None

Tigers' John Hicks, right, reaches third base and celebrates with coach Dave Clark in the fourth inning. Paul Sancya, Associated Press
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera bats against the White Sox in

None

Tigers' Miguel Cabrera bats against the White Sox in the fifth inning. Paul Sancya, Associated Press
Tigers relief pitcher Shane Greene throws against the

None

Tigers relief pitcher Shane Greene throws against the White Sox in the eighth inning. Paul Sancya, Associated Press
Tigers relief pitcher Justin Wilson throws against

None

Tigers relief pitcher Justin Wilson throws against the White Sox in the ninth inning. Paul Sancya, Associated Press
Tigers' Justin Upton hits a three-run, walk-off home

None

Tigers' Justin Upton hits a three-run, walk-off home run against the White Sox in the ninth inning. Paul Sancya, Associated Press
Tigers' Justin Upton, right, celebrates his three-run,

None

Tigers' Justin Upton, right, celebrates his three-run, walk-off home run against the White Sox with third base coach Dave Clark, left, in the ninth inning. Paul Sancya, Associated Press

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    None

    Tigers' Justin Upton is doused with water after his three-run, walk-off home run against the Chicago White Sox in Detroit, Sunday, June 4, 2017. Detroit won, 7-4. Paul Sancya, Associated Press