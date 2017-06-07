Detroit News
Tigers 4 Angels 0

Tigers pitcher Buck Farmer works in the first inning during a game against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Comerica Park in Detroit on June 7, 2017.

Tigers pitcher Buck Farmer works in the first inning

Tigers pitcher Buck Farmer works in the first inning during a game against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Comerica Park in Detroit on June 7, 2017. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lt. Gov. Brian Calley throws out the ceremonial first

Lt. Gov. Brian Calley throws out the ceremonial first pitch before the game. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers' J.D. Martinez tosses water in the air before

Tigers' J.D. Martinez tosses water in the air before the game. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers pitcher Buck Farmer works in the first inning.

Tigers pitcher Buck Farmer works in the first inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers' Alex Avila singles in the first inning.

Tigers' Alex Avila singles in the first inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers' J.D. Martinez goes back to the dugout after

Tigers' J.D. Martinez goes back to the dugout after he strikes out swinging to end the first inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers' Ian Kinsler is hit by a pitch in the third

Tigers' Ian Kinsler is hit by a pitch in the third inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers' J.D. Martinez is called out on strikes by home

Tigers' J.D. Martinez is called out on strikes by home plate umpire Alan Porter in the third inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers center fielder Alex Presley catches a fly out

Tigers center fielder Alex Presley catches a fly out off the bat of Angels' Cliff Pennington in the fifth inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers designated hitter Victor Martinez in the fifth

Tigers designated hitter Victor Martinez in the fifth inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera grounds out in the fifth inning.

Tigers' Miguel Cabrera grounds out in the fifth inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News

