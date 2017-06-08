Detroit News
SUBSCRIBE NOW$.56 a week

Get the news

Share This Story!

Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about

FacebookEmailTwitterGoogle+LinkedInPinterest

Angels 11, Tigers 4

Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer before the start of the game. Detroit Tigers lose the final game of the series, 11-4, with the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Comerica Park in Detroit on June 8, 2017.

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Join the Conversation

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Angels 11, Tigers 4

Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer before the start of the

None

Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer before the start of the game. Detroit Tigers lose the final game of the series, 11-4, with the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Comerica Park in Detroit on June 8, 2017. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer works in the first inning.

None

Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer works in the first inning. Fulmer pitched 4.1 innings allowing nine hits with five earned runs and one strikeout. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Angels pitcher JC Ramirez works in the first inning.

None

Angels pitcher JC Ramirez works in the first inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos rounds the bases on his

None

Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos rounds the bases on his solo home run in the second inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers' Andrew Romine, left, congratulates Nicholas

None

Tigers' Andrew Romine, left, congratulates Nicholas Castellanos after Castellanos' solo home run in the second inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers' Alex Avila doubles to score Ian Kinsler in

None

Tigers' Alex Avila doubles to score Ian Kinsler in the second inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers' Ian Kinsler singles in the first inning.

None

Tigers' Ian Kinsler singles in the first inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers shortstop Dixon Machado fields a ground ball

None

Tigers shortstop Dixon Machado fields a ground ball RBI single off the bat of Angels' Juan Graterol in the fifth inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers pitching coach Rich Dubee, in navy, comes out

None

Tigers pitching coach Rich Dubee, in navy, comes out to talk with pitcher Michael Fulmer, to left, and the infield after the Angels make it 4-2 Tigers in the fifth inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers left field Justin Upton makes a catch on a sacrifice

None

Tigers left field Justin Upton makes a catch on a sacrifice fly by Angels' Albert Pujols and then after Upton has a missed catch error trying to make a throw to home in the fifth inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer works in the fifth inning.

None

Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer works in the fifth inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler talks with pitcher

None

Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler talks with pitcher Michael Fulmer in the fifth inning after the Angels take a 5-4 lead. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers catcher Alex Avila tries to catch a ball that

None

Tigers catcher Alex Avila tries to catch a ball that deflected off the mound and Angels' Danny Espinosa scores on a single by Andrelton Simmons in the fifth inning to make it 4-3 Tigers. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer heads back to the field

None

Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer heads back to the field after Angels' Andrelton Simmons scores to give the Angels a 5-4 lead in the fifth inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers' Justin Upton after he is called out at second

None

Tigers' Justin Upton after he is called out at second tyring to stretch his single into a double in the fifth inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Angels catcher Juan Graterol comes out to talk with

None

Angels catcher Juan Graterol comes out to talk with pitcher Kenyan Middleton (38) in the sixth inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers pitcher Arcenio Leon works in the sixth inning.

None

Tigers pitcher Arcenio Leon works in the sixth inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers manager Brad Ausmus goes back to the dugout

None

Tigers manager Brad Ausmus goes back to the dugout after a pitching change in the seventh inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers pitcher Daniel Stumpf works in the seventh inning.

None

Tigers pitcher Daniel Stumpf works in the seventh inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers pitcher Daniel Stumpf, center, sits in the dugout

None

Tigers pitcher Daniel Stumpf, center, sits in the dugout in the seventh inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers' J.D. Martinez doubles in the seventh inning.

None

Tigers' J.D. Martinez doubles in the seventh inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fans cheer after Tigers first baseman John Hicks catches

None

Fans cheer after Tigers first baseman John Hicks catches a pop up in foul territory off the bat of Angels' Albert Pujols in the eighth inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers pitcher Francisco Rodriguez works in the eigthth

None

Tigers pitcher Francisco Rodriguez works in the eigthth inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    None

    Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer before the start of the game. Detroit Tigers lose the final game of the series, 11-4, with the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Comerica Park in Detroit on June 8, 2017. Robin Buckson, Detroit News