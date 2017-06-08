Angels 11, Tigers 4

Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer before the start of the game. Detroit Tigers lose the final game of the series, 11-4, with the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Comerica Park in Detroit on June 8, 2017.
Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer works in the first inning. Fulmer pitched 4.1 innings allowing nine hits with five earned runs and one strikeout.
Angels pitcher JC Ramirez works in the first inning.
Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos rounds the bases on his solo home run in the second inning.
Tigers' Andrew Romine, left, congratulates Nicholas Castellanos after Castellanos' solo home run in the second inning.
Tigers' Alex Avila doubles to score Ian Kinsler in the second inning.
Tigers' Ian Kinsler singles in the first inning.
Tigers shortstop Dixon Machado fields a ground ball RBI single off the bat of Angels' Juan Graterol in the fifth inning.
Tigers pitching coach Rich Dubee, in navy, comes out to talk with pitcher Michael Fulmer, to left, and the infield after the Angels make it 4-2 Tigers in the fifth inning.
Tigers left field Justin Upton makes a catch on a sacrifice fly by Angels' Albert Pujols and then after Upton has a missed catch error trying to make a throw to home in the fifth inning.
Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer works in the fifth inning.
Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler talks with pitcher Michael Fulmer in the fifth inning after the Angels take a 5-4 lead.
Tigers catcher Alex Avila tries to catch a ball that deflected off the mound and Angels' Danny Espinosa scores on a single by Andrelton Simmons in the fifth inning to make it 4-3 Tigers.
Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer heads back to the field after Angels' Andrelton Simmons scores to give the Angels a 5-4 lead in the fifth inning.
Tigers' Justin Upton after he is called out at second tyring to stretch his single into a double in the fifth inning.
Angels catcher Juan Graterol comes out to talk with pitcher Kenyan Middleton (38) in the sixth inning.
Tigers pitcher Arcenio Leon works in the sixth inning.
Tigers manager Brad Ausmus goes back to the dugout after a pitching change in the seventh inning.
Tigers pitcher Daniel Stumpf works in the seventh inning.
Tigers pitcher Daniel Stumpf, center, sits in the dugout in the seventh inning.
Tigers' J.D. Martinez doubles in the seventh inning.
Fans cheer after Tigers first baseman John Hicks catches a pop up in foul territory off the bat of Angels' Albert Pujols in the eighth inning.
Tigers pitcher Francisco Rodriguez works in the eigthth inning.
