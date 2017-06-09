Detroit News
Red Sox 5 Tigers 3

Boston Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr. hits a two-run home run in front of Detroit Tigers catcher James McCann during the eighth inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Friday, June 9, 2017, in Boston. The Red Sox defeated the Tigers 5-3.

Boston Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr. hits a two-run home run in front of Detroit Tigers catcher James McCann during the eighth inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Friday, June 9, 2017, in Boston. The Red Sox defeated the Tigers 5-3. Elise Amendola, AP
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Jordan Zimmermann delivers to the Boston Red Sox during the first inning. Elise Amendola, AP
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Brian Johnson delivers to the Detroit Tigers in the first inning. Elise Amendola, AP
Detroit Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos (9) crosses the plate in front of Boston Red Sox catcher Sandy Leon after hitting a solo home run during the first inning. Elise Amendola, AP
Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts (2) is forced out as Detroit Tigers shortstop Jose Iglesias (1) stretches at second base on a grounder by Mitch Moreland during the first inning. Elise Amendola, AP
Detroit Tigers' Mikie Mahtook (15) celebrates his solo home run with Ian Kinsler (3) during the fourth inning. Elise Amendola, AP
Boston Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi is out on a soft grounder to third as Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera (24) waits for the throw on a close play during the sixth inning. Elise Amendola, AP
Boston Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi gestures but is called out on a soft grounder to third as Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera (24) catches the throw in the sixth inning. Elise Amendola, AP
Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia tags out Detroit Tigers' Jose Iglesias trying to steal second during the eighth inning. Elise Amendola, AP
Boston Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr. gestures to his teammates after hitting a two-run home run against the Detroit Tigers during the eighth inning. Elise Amendola, AP
Boston Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr. and reporter Jahmai Webster get doused by Mookie Betts, right, after the game. Bradley Jr. hit a two-run homer to lead the Red Sox to a 5-3 victory. Elise Amendola, AP

