Best MLB Draft picks at 18

The Tigers will draft Monday at No. 18 in the first round. Here's a look back at the 10 best picks at No. 18 in MLB Draft history, as based on WAR.
MLB.com
None
WILLIE WILSON: 1974, Kansas City Royals, OF, 46.0 WAR. He played 19 seasons in the major leagues, including 15 with the Royals, helping them win the 1985 World Series. He had 668 stolen bases in his career, which also included stints with the Oakland A's and Chicago Cubs.
Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images
None
R.A. DICKEY: 1996, Texas Rangers, RHP, 21.9 WAR. He can thank the Tigers for his career rival. In his lone start in 2006, he allowed six home runs to Detroit. He then set out to become a knuckleball pitcher, and would win the 2012 National League Cy Young Award with the New York Mets. With a 114-112 career record, he now pitches for the Atlanta Braves.
Kevin C. Cox, Getty Images
None
GLENN WILSON: 1980, Detroit Tigers, 3B, 12.9 WAR. He hit 23 home runs in his first two major-league seasons with the Tigers, then, on the eve of the 1984 season, he was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies for Dave Bergman and Willie Hernandez -- a move that would help Detroit win the World Series. He also played for the Seattle Mariners, Pittsburgh Pirates and Houston Astros.
Otto Greule Jr., Getty Images
None
JOE MAGRANE: 1985, St. Louis Cardinals, LHP, 12.2 WAR. His best season was 1989, when, with the Cardinals, he was 18-9 with a 2.91 ERA and finished fourth in the Cy Young Award voting. He also pitched for the California Angels and Chicago White Sox.
J.D. Cuban, Getty Images
None
DAN FORD: 1970, Oakland A's, OF, 11.7 WAR. He was traded to the Minnesota Twins in 1974, and made his major-league debut the following season, with 15 homers and 59 RBIs. He had 20 homers in his second season, and his best year was 1979, his first with the California Angels, when he had 21 homers and 101 RBIs and earned MVP votes. He also played for the Baltimore Orioles in his 11-year career.
MLB.com
None
CARLOS MAY: 1966, Chicago White Sox, OF, 10.5 WAR. The brother of Lee May and the uncle of Jacob May, he played 10 seasons in the majors, with the White Sox, New York Yankees and California Angels. A two-time All-Star, his best season was 1973, when, with the White Sox, he had 20 home runs and 96 RBIs.
Getty Images
None
SONNY GRAY: 2011, Oakland Athletics, RHP, 10.0 WAR. One of the game's bright young pitchers when he burst onto the scene, he was a 14-game winner in both his second and third seasons. But he has struggled since, with a 5.69 ERA last season and a 4.37 ERA this season. Still, there have been some signs he's finding his groove again.
Christian Petersen, Getty Images
None
COREY SEAGER: 2012, Los Angeles Dodgers, SS, 9.8 WAR. One of the bright, young stars in all of baseball, he was National League rookie of the year last season after batting .308/.365/.512 with 26 home runs and 72 RBIs. The brother of the Seattle Mariners' Kyle Seager, he's having another fine season in 2017.
Stephen Dunn, Getty Images
None
REX HUDLER: 1978, New York Yankees, SS, 6.5 WAR. A solid utility player for a long time, he spent 13 seasons in the major leagues, with the Yankees, Baltimore Orioles, Montreal Expos, St. Louis Cardinals, California Angels and Philadelphia Phillies. His best year was 1996 with the Angels, when he hit 20 home runs and batted .311.
Rick Stewart, Getty Images
None
IKE DAVIS: 2008, New York Mets, 1B, 4.9 WAR. The big, left-handed slugger didn't live up to his expectations, but he had a solid if brief major-league career, with 32 homers and 90 RBIs for the 2012 Mets. He also played for the Pittsburgh Pirates, Oakland A's and, last year, New York Yankees. He's in Triple A with the Los Angles Dodgers this year.
Thearon W. Henderson, Getty Images
