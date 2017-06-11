Best MLB Draft picks at 18

None

DAN FORD: 1970, Oakland A's, OF, 11.7 WAR. He was traded to the Minnesota Twins in 1974, and made his major-league debut the following season, with 15 homers and 59 RBIs. He had 20 homers in his second season, and his best year was 1979, his first with the California Angels, when he had 21 homers and 101 RBIs and earned MVP votes. He also played for the Baltimore Orioles in his 11-year career. MLB.com