Tigers 8, Red Sox 3

Tigers starting pitcher Daniel Norris winds up for a pitch in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox on Sunday, June 11, at Fenway Park in Boston. The Tigers won the series finale, 8-3.

Tigers starting pitcher Daniel Norris winds up for

Tigers starting pitcher Daniel Norris winds up for a pitch in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox on Sunday, June 11, at Fenway Park in Boston. The Tigers won the series finale, 8-3. Steven Senne, Associated Press
Red Sox pitcher Drew Pomeranz winds up for a pitch

Red Sox pitcher Drew Pomeranz winds up for a pitch in the first inning. Steven Senne, Associated Press
Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos hits a two-run home run

Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos hits a two-run home run in the first inning. Steven Senne, Associated Press
Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos, right, celebrates at

Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos, right, celebrates at home after hitting a two-run home run in the first inning. Steven Senne, Associated Press
Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos, left, reacts with Ian

Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos, left, reacts with Ian Kinsler after hitting a two-run home run in the first inning. Adam Glanzman, Getty Images
Red Sox pitching coach Carl Willis, left, speaks with

Red Sox pitching coach Carl Willis, left, speaks with Red Sox pitcher Drew Pomeranz, center, after Pomeranz gave up runs to the Tigers in the first inning. Steven Senne, Associated Press
Tigers' J.D. Martinez scores in the first inning.

Tigers' J.D. Martinez scores in the first inning. Adam Glanzman, Getty Images
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia, right, scores in the first

Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia, right, scores in the first inning as Tigers' James McCann looks on. Steven Senne, Associated Press
Tigers pitcher Daniel Norris delivers a pitch in the

Tigers pitcher Daniel Norris delivers a pitch in the second inning. Adam Glanzman, Getty Images
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia hits an RBI double off Tigers'

Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia hits an RBI double off Tigers' Daniel Norris during the third inning. Steven Senne, Associated Press
Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos makes a catch in the third

Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos makes a catch in the third inning. Adam Glanzman, Getty Images
Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez looks on as Tigers'

Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez looks on as Tigers' Justin Upton, middle, high fives Victor Martinez, left, after hitting a grand slam in the fifth inning. Adam Glanzman, Getty Images
Tigers' Justin Upton (8) is welcomed to the dugout

Tigers' Justin Upton (8) is welcomed to the dugout by Nicholas Castellanos after Upton hit a grand slam off Boston Red Sox's Heath Hembree during the fifth inning. Steven Senne, Associated Press
Tigers' Justin Upton swings at a pitch in the sixth

Tigers' Justin Upton swings at a pitch in the sixth inning. Steven Senne, Associated Press
Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos throws to first for an

Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos throws to first for an out during the eighth inning. Steven Senne, Associated Press
Tigers reliever Justin Wilson winds up for a pitch

Tigers reliever Justin Wilson winds up for a pitch against the Red Sox during the ninth inning. Steven Senne, Associated Press
Ian Kinsler, left, and Justin Upton, right, celebrate

Ian Kinsler, left, and Justin Upton, right, celebrate the Tigers' 8-3 win over the Boston Red Sox. Steven Senne, Associated Press

