Tigers 13, Rays 4

Ian Kinsler (3) of the Detroit Tigers slaps hands with Daniel Norris (44) after hitting a solo home run in the first inning during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Comerica Park on June 16, 2017, in Detroit. The Tigers won the game, 13-4.
Dave Reginek, Getty Images
Jose Iglesias heads out to the field before the game.
Dave Reginek, Getty Images
Ian Kinsler rounds third base after hitting a solo home run in the first inning.
Dave Reginek, Getty Images
Ian Kinsler of the Tigers slaps hands with Alex Avila after hitting a solo home run in the first inning.
Dave Reginek, Getty Images
Jose Iglesias of the Tigers tags out Tim Beckham of the Rays attempting to steal second base in the second inning.
Dave Reginek, Getty Images
Logan Morrison of the Tampa Bay Rays scores a run in the fourth inning.
Dave Reginek, Getty Images
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera (24) exchanges words with home plate umpire Ed Hickox after being called out on strikes during the first inning.
Duane Burleson, AP
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Daniel Norris throws against the Tampa Bay Rays during the second inning.
Duane Burleson, AP
Nicholas Castellanos of the Detroit Tigers scores a run in the fourth inning
Dave Reginek, Getty Images
Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Erasmo Ramirez (30) pitches against the Detroit Tigers during the second inning.
Duane Burleson, AP
Daniel Robertson of the Tampa Bay Rays runs down a pop up in the fifth inning.
Dave Reginek, Getty Images
Detroit Tigers' J.D. Martinez (28) and Justin Upton, right, score against the Tampa Bay Rays on a double hit by Nicholas Castellanos during the fourth inning.
Duane Burleson, AP
Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Erasmo Ramirez (30) is examined by trainer Paul Harker, left, with manager Kevin Cash after Ramirez fielded a ground ball hit by Detroit Tigers' Alex Presley during the fifth inning.
Duane Burleson, AP
Detroit Tigers' Jose Iglesias singles to drive in James McCann against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fifth inning.
Duane Burleson, AP
Tampa Bay Rays' Mallex Smith (0) slides into third base with a triple against the Detroit Tigers during the seventh inning.
Duane Burleson, AP
Dave Reginek, Getty Images
